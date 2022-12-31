Grand Island Central Catholic boys win intense, hard-fought overtime thriller to capture holiday tournament championship

Back and forth and back again, the Grand Island Central Catholic boys basketball team was in a fight with Class D-2 No. 6 Osceola.

The Crusaders held a 54-51 advantage with seven seconds to go in regulation when the Bulldogs’ Isaiah Zelasney stepped up to the line. Zelasney knocked in a free throw and missed the second but teammate Kale Gustafson got the rebound and put back to tie the game and send it to overtime.

In overtime, however, it was the Thomas Liban show.

Liban scored 11 of his 18 points in the four-minute span and led GICC to a 67-64 win over Osceola, capturing their home holiday tournament championship on Saturday afternoon.

“Ugly. It was an ugly game,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “Similar styles. Everybody knows JZ (Jason Zelasney) was my assistant coach for many years, and I can’t say enough good things about him and what he’s done with his teams. It was going to be a mucked up game. I think that happened and then both teams started making big plays in the fourth quarter and overtime. I just feel very lucky to be on the winning side because I think both teams played good enough to win and bad enough to lose.”

Early in the game, Martinez told Liban he was being a spectator out on the court. Martinez was happy with how he turned it around and played down the stretch.

“He’s been pretty reliable for us at the free throw line down the stretch,” Martinez said. “We definitely wanted him there, and he uncharacteristically missed a few more today than he normally does, but he made the ones that counted. I’m really proud of him. He wasn’t helping us much in the defensive glass and was kind of watching the action, and they were hurting us. We have to watch some of that and learn from it.”

Senior guard Ishmael Nadir, who scored a team-high 20 points, said the difference in the game was that they increased their focus in crunch time.

“We weren’t really ready to play at the start, but we found a way to fight through and get our head in the game,” Nadir said. “I feel like as a senior, I have to encourage and lead my team. Just getting them straight and having their head in the game all of the time.”

Nadir spent a large portion of the first half posting up Isaiah. Martinez said that while they liked the matchup, they went back to it too often.

“We probably fixated too much on trying to get Ishmael the ball in the post,” Martinez said. “That left everybody else standing and not doing anything. Even though we made good headway with it, it just wasn’t good offense for us. We’re at our best when we get the ball reversed, getting screens set, getting cuts made and playing on two or three different sides of the floor. We did that better in the third and fourth quarter.”

Osceola (7-2) featured the duo of Zelasney and Gustafson, who combined for 45 points. Martinez said they’re hard to handle, especially Gustafson.

“We play a very tough schedule, and I’m not sure we’ll play a better player than him (Gustafson),” Martinez said. “He’s a load. He rebounds his own misses better than maybe anyone we’ll play. He’s capable of driving on you and then he can post. He’s a really complete player. That was a very tough task. We held them for a good part of the game under what they’re used to getting.”

GICC (4-5) has six days off before traveling to Kearney Catholic next Friday.

Boys

Grand Island Central Catholic 67, Osceola 64

Osceola 11 5 11 25 9-64

GICC 11 12 11 20 13-67

OSCEOLA

Isaiah Zelasney 8 5-12 21, Kolton Neujahr 1 0-0 3, Kelby Neujahr 2 3-3 8, Caleb Peterson 1 0-0 2, Kale Gustafson 10 3-4 24, Braydon Peterson 2 0-0 6.

GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Ishmael Nadir 7 4-9 20, Thomas Liban 3 10-14 18, Brooks Hubl 0 2-2 2, Thomas Birch 1 0-0 3, Jacob Stegman 7 5-6 19, Bowdie Fox 2 0-0 5.