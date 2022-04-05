Grand Island Central Catholic cruises past Hastings St. Cecilia in dual

In what was their second set of matches of the season, the Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team came out and took care of business.

The Crusaders had no trouble getting wins as they defeated Hastings St. Cecilia 9-0 in a dual Tuesday at Ryder Park.

“We came out and took of business,” GICC coach James Lowry said. “They played smart. It was our second match of the year and I see kids trying to learn stuff, improve, keep the ball in and playing a lot more intelligence.

“That’s important early on because we’re going to get a lot of matches in a hurry.”

The Crusaders won seven of the nine matches by 8-0 scores.

No. 1 singles player Ayonya Birthi won her match over Addie DeMuth 8-1, while she teammed with Brooklyn Kolbet at No. 1 doubles and won 8-3 over Demuth and Amy Tran.

Lowry said despite starting the season with only two duals at this point, he’s been pleased with he has seen from seniors Mia Golka and Kolbet.

“Brooklyn and Mia have a done a great job being leaders for us,” Lowry said. “They make it a fun atmosphere for the other kids and make it enjoyable. Everyone seems to be getting along really well and the kids are good workers.”

The Crusaders have a busy week ahead of them. They host their Invite on Thursday, which gets under way at 10 a.m. at Grand Island Senior High tennis courts and Ryder Park.

Then they have a dual at Bennington Friday before going to the Ralston Invite on Saturday.

Thursday’s meet is up in the air for right now as the weather is predicting high winds and very cold temperatures.

But Lowry is hopeful the Crusaders can get this meet in as they have already postponed their other invite twice.

“It will be good for us as we could use multiple matches in one day,” Lowry said. “We’ve only had two matches this year so it will show us how good of condition we are in. It will show us how we can not only adjust but respond when things don’t go well in matches. It will be a good day to see where we are at.”

