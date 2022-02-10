Grand Island Central Catholic cruises past Hastings St. Cecilia

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Since the last time we played St. Cecilia, Isaac has been more aggressive both at the rim and looking for his shot on the arc. He’s capable of playing like that every day.”

Brayden Schropp, who had 21 points in the win over GICC on Jan. 27, scored eight points to pace the Bluehawks (15-7).

Martinez credited the Crusaders for dissecting their setback to St. Cecilia on video and working to correct their errors.

“The old saying is that you sometimes learn more from losses than wins and we watched the film from the first time we played St. Cecilia and we were not very happy with what we saw of ourselves,” Martinez said. “Playing hard was one factor. Playing with good pace was No. 2 and taking care of the ball — there were just a lot of areas that we were not good at a couple of weeks ago.

“To our kids’ credit, they were willing to get back on the practice floor and learn from it. There was just no quit in them tonight and I think that was a good statement from our kids.”

GICC honored its senior class of Wargak Tut, Brayton Johnson, Alex King, Payton Gangwish, Herbek, Lowry and Jengmer in a pregame ceremony.