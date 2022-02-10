Grand Island Central Catholic cruises past Hastings St. Cecilia

Thursday night’s rematch resulted in an almost complete role reversal as Class C-2 No. 5-rated Grand Island Central Catholic avenged a previous loss to Class C-2 No. 8-rated Hastings St. Cecilia with a 58-31 senior-night victory.
The Bluehawks shot a blistering 67% from the field during a 58-42 win over the Crusaders on Jan. 28 in the semifinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament at GICC. This time, coach Tino Martinez’s team raced to a 17-0 lead on the way to a 32-6 halftime advantage and limited St. Cecilia to 32.4% shooting (12 of 37) from the floor.
“I don’t want to over-simplify it, but our effort was just so much better,” Martinez said. “Defensively, that’s what we’re capable of being like. We’ve been that way before this year, but it has been in spurts and we need to be consistent with it.”
GICC’s Isaac Herbek scored a game-high 30 points, converting 12 of 17 field-goal attempts. Marcus Lowry added 10 points, while Gil Jengmer grabbed 11 rebounds for the Crusaders (16-3).
Herbek’s offensive performance was just what Martinez had been looking for. The 6-3 senior guard got off to a quick start, scoring 16 in the first half.
“Isaac just wasn’t looking enough for his own opportunities, offensively,” Martinez said. “Him taking only six or seven shots a game is not what our team needs. We need more like 12 or 13 shot attempts from him.
“Since the last time we played St. Cecilia, Isaac has been more aggressive both at the rim and looking for his shot on the arc. He’s capable of playing like that every day.”
Brayden Schropp, who had 21 points in the win over GICC on Jan. 27, scored eight points to pace the Bluehawks (15-7).
Martinez credited the Crusaders for dissecting their setback to St. Cecilia on video and working to correct their errors.
“The old saying is that you sometimes learn more from losses than wins and we watched the film from the first time we played St. Cecilia and we were not very happy with what we saw of ourselves,” Martinez said. “Playing hard was one factor. Playing with good pace was No. 2 and taking care of the ball — there were just a lot of areas that we were not good at a couple of weeks ago.
“To our kids’ credit, they were willing to get back on the practice floor and learn from it. There was just no quit in them tonight and I think that was a good statement from our kids.”
GICC honored its senior class of Wargak Tut, Brayton Johnson, Alex King, Payton Gangwish, Herbek, Lowry and Jengmer in a pregame ceremony.
“This has been a great group for us and they’ve played with a lot of talented players in their four years,” Martinez said. “The other thing that’s special about them is that there’s seven of them and it’s not very common to have that many seniors stick it out. That’s a testament to our kids and I couldn’t be happier for them.