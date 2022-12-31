Grand Island Central Catholic defeats Sutton for tournament title

At the end of the first quarter, the Grand Island Central Catholic girls led Sutton 12-11 and both teams weren’t playing the cleanest game, with missed layups, turnovers and fouls.

The Crusaders’ defense, however, stepped up in the second quarter and held the Fillies to just two points as GICC took a 29-13 lead into halftime.

That one quarter was enough to propel GICC to a 48-26 victory over Sutton, winning their home holiday tournament on Saturday afternoon.

“As every coach does, we try to preach defense,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “Sometimes, I wonder how good we’re really doing. We can continue to get better with that. That’s what we think our culture or staple is. Something that we can hang our hat on. A really big key was at the end of the quarter when O’Boyle got a steal and ended it with a layup. Anytime you can get momentum like that going into halftime with that type of a lead, it’s good.

Gracie Woods, who returned on Friday from a knee injury that had kept her out so far this season, scored a team high 12 points to lead the Crusaders.

“Yesterday, it was definitely a little bit of a struggle getting back into things,” Woods said. “Just the aggressiveness of basketball and actually having contact with players. It took some getting used to, and I felt like today it was easier to just play basketball. I didn’t have the stress. I could just go out there and play.”

The Crusaders went on to outscore Sutton 19-13 in the second half to take complete control of the contest.

Early in the game, GICC found success in the post with their “triple towers.” Woods was one of those players as she made three trips to the free throw line, scored on a mid-range and hit two 3-pointers on the afternoon.

Mayfield said having her back really helps the Crusaders.

“She hit some big shots in the first half,” Mayfield said. “We tried to limit her a little bit in the second half. We want to keep her healthy. I know she wants to be in there every second of the game. We want to bring her along slowly, and I thought we had a good team effort.”

Lucy Ghaifan added nine points, while Carolyn Maser added seven and Kylie Gangwish chipped in six.

Mayfield said that winning their holiday tournament was important to protect their own house.

“We’ve had two challenging teams in this tournament with St. Mary’s yesterday, a highly ranked team in D-2,” he said. “Sutton is just scary. They’ve got some good athletes that are capable of scoring a lot, and they’ve got some big wins over some good teams on their schedule. For us to come out and do what we did today, I was really happy with our girls.”

GICC (5-3) has six days off before traveling to Kearney Catholic next Friday.

Sutton (4-5) was led in scoring by Jacee Haight, who had 12 points.

Girls summary

Grand Island Central Catholic 48,

Sutton 26

Sutton 11 2 11 2 - 26

GICC 12 17 6 13 - 48

SUTTON

Alice Dahlblom 0 1-2 1, Kennedy Perrien 1 0-0 3, Reagan Robinson 1 1-2 4, Alivia Huxoll 2 1-2 5, Jacee Haight 4 3-5 12, Miranda Nuss 0 1-2 1.

GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Hannah Gellatly 1 0-0 3, Avery O’Boyle 2 0-0 5, Anna Tibbetts 0 1-2 1, Carolyn Maser 3 1-2 7, Bryndal Moody 2 0-0 5, Kylie Gangwish 2 1-3 6, Gracie Woods 3 4-6 12, Lucy Ghaifan 4 1-2 9.