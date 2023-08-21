The targets will be on the Grand Island Central Catholic’s’ back this season.

The Crusaders enter the season as the defending Class C-1 state champions. That’s something GICC always has to deal with however with a program that has 11 state championships to its name.

But longtime coach Sharon Zavala, who is going into her 49th season, said she wants the Crusaders to have their focus on this season only.

“We don’t really talk about last year or any other year,” Zavala said. “We just need to focus on this year and focus on getting better.”

Zavala’s 49th team returns four starters off of last year’s 32-2 squad. She said even though GICC lost its top two attackers in Lucy Ghaifan and Gracie Woods, she has liked what she has seen out of the Crusaders so far this season.

“We lost a couple of big guns but our offense will be a lot more varied and the transition game will be very good,” Zavala said. “We serve and pass well.”

Carolyn Maser returns as the Crusader setter. The four-year starter earned All-Heartland Super Squad honors after finishing with an area-best 975 assists. She also used her 6-1 frame well after finishing with 73 kills with a .386 hitting efficiency and had 37 ace serves.

“And I think she’s improved in her game,” Zavala said. “She’s going to be more of an offensive threat than she has been. She is a very talented setter and it makes it so much easier for new hitters to come in. She delivers a good ball to the hitters.”

Tristyn Hedman also returns for the Crusaders. She finished with an area-best 534 digs to also earn All-Heartland Super Squad honors. She also had 43 ace serves.

“She’s very competitive, quick, athletic and strong,” Zavala said. “She has really good feet and she pursues the ball very well. She’ll make sure a ball doesn’t drop on our side of the court.”

Hadlee Hasselmann and Maddie Schneider are other players who were contributors on last year’s team. Hasselmann was the Crusaders’ third leading attacker in finishing with 186 kills with a .364 hitting efficiency. Schneider was used as a defensive specialist as she had 174 digs. Zavala said she’ll be one of the other attackers.

“Hadlee has improved so much over the past year. She has a great snap when she hits the ball and she sees the block very well,” Zavala said. “And Maddie is another player that keeps improving. She earned a state medal in the shot put last spring so you know she’s a strong girl with great strength. She has good feet as well.”

Kinnley Kearns, Maggie Herbek, Alex Herbek, Grace Johnson and Laura Blake are players that should see the floor during the season.

While impressed with what she has seen out of the Crusaders so far, Zavala said there are some areas they can improve on.

“Our blocking will need to improve because I think it gets used a little bit,” Zavala said. “We need to be a little stronger. We’ll also just need to stay consistent and stay healthy and just focus on getting better.”

GICC opens the season against Aurora in the Bill Marshall Classic at 11:15 a.m. Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.