Grand Island Central Catholic fights past Doniphan-Trumbull in moving into C-2 semifinals

LINCOLN — A state-tournament rematch between Grand Island Central Catholic and Doniphan-Trumbull nearly produced a carbon copy.

The No. 4-rated Crusaders took control in the third quarter and used 11-of-16 free-throw shooting in the fourth to record a 51-37 victory over the No. 3 Cardinals Monday night in first-round play of the Class C-2 state tournament at Lincoln Northeast’s Ed Johnson Gym.

GICC had defeated Doniphan-Trumbull 51-39 back on Jan. 8 in Doniphan.

“It was hard-fought, so it wasn’t always the prettiest of basketball,” Central Catholic coach Tino Martinez said. “I didn’t think we played very well or intelligently in the first half. I thought the second half was just a grind.

“The two teams know each other so well that I figured it would be like that. We’re very fortunate to come out on top because they’re very well-coached and they’re hard to guard.”

Gil Jengmer continued his trend of efficient offensive play, scoring a game-high 15 points on 7 of 9 shooting from the floor to go with eight rebounds and two blocked shots. Marcus Lowry added a double-double (14 points and 12 rebounds) and Isaac Herbek finished with 11 points as the defending state champion Crusaders (23-3) advanced to Wednesday’s 1:30 p.m. semifinal against Amherst (23-4) at the Devaney Sports Center.

Jengmer, Lowry and Herbek combined for 40 points, 25 rebounds and five assists.

“Their Big Three did a nice job again and they had some (role players) knock in some shots,” Doniphan-Trumbull coach Kelan Buhr said. “When they do

that, they’re going to be as tough as anybody to beat.”

The Crusaders got a lift off the bench from Alex King in the second half. The senior guard scored four points, had three rebounds and hit a key 3-pointer with 46 seconds left in the third quarter, pushing GICC’s advantage to 34-26 after the Cardinals had made consecutive 3s by Andrew Stock and Jaden Williams to pull within five.

During an earlier timeout, Martinez said he had a frank conversation with King and liked the response he received.

“The conversation we had was that I asked him, ‘Do you think you can do it or not?’ And he said, ‘yes,’” Martinez said. “I told him that I wouldn’t have him out there if I didn’t have confidence in him. That put a smile on his face and he went out and hit his first 3 of the year and made a free throw.

“Those were big shots and big minutes he gave us and he got some rebounds for us, too. When things like that happen to good kids, you’ve got to be happy for them.”

Williams finished with 11 points and Stock scored nine for the Cardinals (21-4). Doniphan-Trumbull shot 30.2% from the floor (13 of 43), including a 4-of-22 performance from 3-point range and Buhr’s squad was also 7 of 17 at the free-throw line.

“I thought our kids executed our game plan about as well as they could have,” Buhr said. “At the end of the day, we would’ve liked to have had some more shots go in, but that’s basketball and give GICC credit. They make shots tough.”

Martinez said the Cardinals didn’t appear to alter their game plan too much from the first meeting, but ran more offensive sets this time around.

“They might have put one new wrinkle in against us, but for the most part, it was the same stuff,” Martinez said. “They’re just so dangerous. You’ve got to make sure you can guard the arc and guard the dribble, so that puts a lot of pressure on a defense.”

Doniphan-Trumbull took an 18-17 lead on a driving basket by Myles Sadd with 1:42 remaining in the first half. However, GICC answered with baskets by Lowry and Ishmael Nadir before halftime and scored the first eight points of the second half, completing a 12-0 run that gave the Crusaders a 29-18 lead with 3:47 left in the third quarter.

The Cardinals cut their deficit to eight points three times in the final 3:57, but couldn’t get any closer. GICC was 9 of 13 from the foul line in the final 3:40 to help keep Doniphan-Trumbull at bay.

Up next is another rematch for the Crusaders. GICC beat Amherst 47-38 in a subdistrict final at Central Catholic.

“Similar to Doniphan-Trumbull: They just put pressure on your close-outs and they put pressure on your on-ball defense — being able to keep it in front without fouling and things like that,” Martinez said of Amherst. “They definitely all have the green light and they’re fun to watch. Not fun to play against, but fun to watch.

“We’re just fortunate to be playing on Wednesday and we’ll take whoever is there.”