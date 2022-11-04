Grand Island Central Catholic fights past Minden, advances to C-1 final

LINCOLN - Grand Island Central Catholic advanced to its 20th state final after defeating Minden 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20 in the Class C-1 state semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lucy Ghaifan led the No. 1-rated and third-seeded Crusaders (Omaha World-Herald) with 25 kills, while Gracie Woods and Hadlee Hasselmann both added 11. Carolyn Maser dished out 46 assists.
GICC takes on No. 5 Gothenburg, which rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat No. 2 and top-seed North Bend in five sets, at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
