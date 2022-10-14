Grand Island Central Catholic finishes third at Class B state tennis

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team brought home some medals from the Class B state tennis meet Friday.

The Crusaders brought home three medalists to help them finish third with 31.5 points.

At No. 1 singles, No. 7 seed Austin Staab went 1-1 during Friday’s action. He suffered a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 loss to McCook’s Nathaniel Miller. But he came back to defeat Lincoln Christian’s Blake Boerger 6-4, 6-1 to finish third.

At No. 1 doubles, No. 2 seed Bowdie Fox and John Kenna went 0-2 to finish fourth. The Crusader duo dropped a 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 decision to Elkhorn Mt. Michael’s Jack Flott and Samuel Kleinschmit in the semifinals. They also fell to Elkhorn North’s Ian Armbrust and Sheamus Sinnott 6-3, 6-3 in the third-place match.

At No. 2 doubles, Andrew Arens and JT Rein bounced back from their quarterfinal loss Thursday to win two matches Friday. They defeated Adams Central’s Taylor Ablott and Dylan Janzen 8-3, before defeating Mt. Michael’s Noah Stricklett and Owen Stricklett 8-6.

McCook captured the Class B title with 50 points, while Elkhorn North was second with 35.75.

In Class A, Lincoln East won all four divisions to easily capture the title with 60 points, while Kearney was second with 37.125 points. All four Spartans teams finished their seasons undefeated.