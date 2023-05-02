The competition was stiff on Tuesday in Grand Island Central Catholic’s home invite at Indianhead Golf Course.

The Crusaders finished in third place with a score of 322, just one stroke behind runner-up Adams Central. Kearney Catholic won the invite, shooting 308.

GICC coach Craig Rupp said he felt that his team played ‘alright.’

“A couple of my younger kids stepped up and played where I think they should have been at early in the year,” he said. “A couple of other ones didn’t play as well as they thought they could. Overall, scores were really good today across the board. We got beat by two really good teams. When you medal out 15 players and 15th is 80, that’s pretty good scoring.”

GICC’s Bowdie Fox finished fourth in the invite, shooting a 76. Kyle Kelly and Jack Alberts finished 11th and 13th, respectively, with each shooting an 80. The rest of the Crusaders points came from Joe Messere, who shot an 86, and Jacob Stegman, who shot a 92.

The Crusaders will see six of the same teams they saw on Tuesday in districts in two weeks. They will also see Kearney Catholic on Saturday in the Centennial Conference tournament.

“What we shot today, I think that’s what we are,” Rupp said. “I think we can be better. I think a couple of people can improve what they need to do, but we have a lot of work to do. We’re not a very good putting team, and we’re not very good in the short game. I say this every year. High school golf is won within 120 yards of the hole. You have to be able to get it on the green and be able to putt. If you don’t do that, it’s tough to make up those strokes.

“And you have to stay away from big numbers, and you have to stay away from penalties. We had a lot of penalties today that cost us a few, and I don’t know if that would make us win the tournament, but it possibly could have got us second place.”

Columbus Scotus’ Nick Fleming won the invite, shooting part on both the front and back nine for a 72. He said the key’s just been all of the hard work he’s put in.

“Just practice. Practice makes perfect, so I put a lot of hours in this offseason to get to where I am today,” Fleming said. “Have to keep working on it because districts are coming up here in about a week and a half. Just have to keep working because districts are a real test. We're trying to get the team back to state. Some of us struggled today, but that’s okay. We’re working hard. “

Fleming shot a bogey on holes three, 11, 14 and 15. He countered each by shooting for birdie on hole seven, 12, 17 and 18, meaning before the last two holes, he was on pace to shoot 2-over. He said another key for him has just been his mindset.

“You have to keep grinding and can’t get down on yourself,” he said. “People are going to have bad scores, but you have to rebound.”

As for Kearney Catholic, the Stars had all five players shoot under an 82, including three golfers with scores in the 70s. Kearney Catholic coach Darrell Dunham said ‘it’s unbelievable.’

“The guys have been working super hard and we started early when it was cold and hitting indoors, and everybody is just peaking at the right time,” he said. “We had two new guys join us this year, a freshman who has been fantastic in Nash Malone and Tate Redinger who came out today and shot a 74 as a first year sophomore playing for us. And then we have our old guys coming in with their usual scores. Everyone has improved, and it’s been fantastic.”

Dunham, who is co-head coach with Doug Mitchell, said the key has been their daily competition within the team.

“We fight every day in practice,” he said. “We’re very fortunate to have six guys who can come out and shoot in the 70s on any given day. It’s been a real struggle for the coaches to try and figure out who’s going to play each week. They’re competing every day out on the golf course and that’s their incentive to play well. They come out here, and it’s been translating in the tournaments.”