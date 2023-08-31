HASTINGS — Momentum flipped on a dime for Grand Island Central Catholic Thursday night, and the Class C-1 No. 1 Crusaders rolled to a four-set victory over C-2 No. 7 Hastings St. Cecilia inside of a warm Chapman Gymnasium.

Trailing 11-7 in the fourth, and on the verge of allowing the Hawkettes to push the match into a winner-take-all fifth set, the Crusaders (3-0) kicked it into high gear with a trio of serving runs to take the match on the heels of an 18-3 scoring stretch.

GICC coach Sharon Zavala was surprised to hear about her team’s match-sealing scoring flurry.

“Those points were hard to come by,” said Zavala, whose team prevailed 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14.

“(St. Cecilia has) a nice team and they’re going to be successful.”

The service by Tristyn Hedman, Carolyn Maser, Maddie Schneider and Hadlee Hasselmannn lifted the Crusaders to victory.

Hedman served seven straight points as GICC climbed in front at 15-11. Maser expanded the lead to 19-12. Schneider and Hasselmannn finalized the win with three service points apiece.

“I think our kids dug in a little harder,” said Zavala. “We kind of got behind the 8 ball right away, but we battled back. Had a couple good rotations that helped us.”

The Hawkettes (2-2) pulled ahead 6-2 early in the set before a GICC timeout. It was 10-5 and the 11-7 before the Crusaders’ big run.

GICC, last year’s Class C-1 state champion, has some new pieces in place, but Maser, the team’s veteran setter, directing traffic kept the Crusaders calm in pressure moments.

“She makes things around the net a little easier,” said Zavala.

Maser dished 37 assists on the night, most of them to Hasselmann, who finished with a match-high 18 kills.

Hasselmannn, and fellow senior Maddie Schneider, have been tasked with larger offensive roles this season. So far, so good. Schneider notched 11 kills, as did Maggie Herbek against a taller St. Cecilia lineup.

“I think we learned a lot about ourselves tonight and what we need to come out and train,” said Hawkette coach Kelan Schumacher. “Our blocking defense has to improve. They got a lot of balls down in the front of our block and that made a huge difference in the first set.”

St. Cecilia maintained a slim edge during the first set before the Crusaders won seven of nine points to take a 20-16 lead. The Hawkettes tied it at 21 and led 23-22, but GICC took the final three points on a net violation and consecutive kills by Hasselmann, who opened with seven.

“I thought we were out-playing them and we lost five or so points on just rolling down the net in front of our block,” Schumacher said.

The Hawkettes capitalized on a 10-1 run in the second set after trailing 16-9, to tie the match. GICC didn’t give the set away easily, but a Ryann Sabatka kill — she tied for the team-high 11 on the night — won it for St. Cecilia.

GICC pulled ahead 9-3 in the third and rolled after deflating the Hawkettes early.

“I thought we just hung together, played really scrappy,” said Zavala.

GICC 3, Hastings SC 1

GICC (3-0) 25;23 25;25

HSC (2-2) 23 25 15 14

Central Catholic (kills-aces-blocks) — Maggie Herbek 11-1-2, Laura Blake 4-0-1, Kinley Kearns 0-0-0, Hadlee Hasselmannn 18-0-1, Maddie Schneider 11-0-1, Grace Johnson 2-0-0, Carolyn Maser 7-1-1, Tristyn Hedman 0-2-0. Totals: 53-4-6.

Assists—Maser 37, Hedman 5.

Hastings St. Cecilia (kills-aces-blocks)- Ryann Sabatka 11-4-1, Nathie Krikac 6-0-1, Lindsey Parr 7-0-0, Brynn Weeks 8-0-0, Payton Sullivan 11-2-1, Leah Hentzen 0-0-0, Kathryn Van Skiver 1-2-0, Allyse Evans 0-0-0. Totals: 44-8-3.

Assists—Van Skiver 36, Evans 1.