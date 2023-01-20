Grand Island Central Catholic girls overcome Ghaifan’s injury in win over rival Northwest

One play nearly changed the game.

GICC led 36-20 over rival Northwest with nearly five minutes left in the third quarter when the Crusaders’ Lucy Ghaifan and Northwest’s Avyn Urbanski collided and for a while, knocked each other out of the game.

Urbanski returned, while Ghaifan stayed sidelined. Northwest stormed back, making it a 36-32 game to end the third quarter, holding GICC to two points in the stanza.

However, to start the fourth quarter, GICC went on a 7-1 run thanks to a 3-pointer from Anna Tibbetts and two free throws and a layup from Gracie Woods in her return to the court. That was enough to force Northwest to foul down the stretch and GICC hung on to win 49-41.

“That’s exactly what it was, a battle,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “We came out playing really well and playing good defense. Lucy Ghaifan was playing tough inside. Our guards were shooting well. Everything was going exactly the way we scripted and wanted it. We played really well.

“Losing Lucy hurt. Like I told the girls, we were getting that lead with 3-point shots. Obviously, Lucy is a huge presence inside, but we just kind of fell apart and gave them some confidence.”

GICC was drilling shots from beyond the arc in the first half, sinking six 3-pointers. Their shooting combined with their size was the difference early on Northwest coach Derek Lindsey said as GICC had a 34-19 halftime lead.

“We watched film, and they hadn’t shot that well, and talking to their coach, they hadn’t shot that well,” he said. “When you have three six-footers, and they haven’t shot that well, you’re going to take your chances outside. They knocked them down, so we switched to zone, and they went inside and took some advantage there. I thought we came out a little timid and on the receiving end of some physical play. We backed off and got a little scared at times.

Lindsey said to him, Northwest was able to climb back into the game because they began playing with more confidence.

“We didn’t play scared,” he said. “It’s nice when you see some shots go down and a few things go your way. It helps your confidence, and our girls haven’t backed down all year. We went back to man, which is something we like. Just matching the physical play and playing basketball again.”

Urbanski led Northwest (5-10) with 13 points. The Vikings begin conference play on Tuesday on the road at Class B No. 10 Seward.

Mayfield said that GICC was fortunate to have built up a big enough lead to hold on.

“Anna hit a big three that got us back going,” he said. “We actually executed things really, really well. We missed a lot of layups and inside shots. If we make those, maybe it’s a little different story.”

Avery O’Boyle led GICC (9-5) with 13 points in the game, all scored in the first half. The Crusaders travel to C-1 No. 2 Adams Central on Saturday afternoon.

Grand Island CC 49, Northwest 41

Northwest; 7; 12; 13; 9-41

GICC; 21; 13; 2; 13-49

NORTHWEST

Avyn Urbanski 2 9-11 13, Reagan McIntyre 3 0-0 8, Whitney Loman 3 1-2 8, Anna Keller 3 0-0 6, Haylee Brandt 1 1-2 3, Kobye Costilla 1 0-0 3.

GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Hannah Gellatly 0 1-2 1, Avery O’Boyle 5 0-1 13, Anna Tibbetts 3 0-0 9, Carolyn Maser 3 0-0 6, Bryndal Moody 1 6-7 8, Kylie Gangwish 1 0-0 3, Gracie Woods 2 2-2 6, Lucy Ghaifan 0 3-6 3.