Grand Island Central Catholic girls use second half run to pull away from Lincoln Lutheran

On Saturday afternoon at Grand Island Central Catholic, the Class C-1, No. 5 Crusaders girls basketball team used a run right out of halftime to pull away from C-2 No. 4 Lincoln Lutheran.

GICC went on a 10-0 run coming out of the break, with two layups by Lucy Ghaifan, two layups by Carolyn Maser and another layup from Kylie Gangwish.

The run got the Crusaders to a 20-16 lead, after trailing 10-16 at halftime. From there, they slowly but surely increased their lead, resulting in a 38-24 win over the Warriors to claim the GICC Early Bird Tournament.

“The thing about that game, it was ugly,” GICC girls coach Kevin Mayfield said. “We won ugly, and I like ugly.”

Coming out of halftime, it was clear GICC made more of an emphasis to get the ball into the post and let their bigs go to work. However, Mayfield said their adjustment didn’t have anything to do with schematics.

“The only adjustment we made was our attitude,” Mayfield said. “We did a lot of good things in the first half. We missed a lot of easy shots. We made some passes and turnovers we shouldn’t have. We hung our heads and felt sorry for ourselves and pouted a little bit. I told them at halftime, ‘that’s the only thing I’m not putting up with. I don’t care that you make a mistake. But you’re not going to hang your head and pout about it and worry about it.”

Lincoln Lutheran made only two field goals inside the arc the entire game. Fifteen out of the Warriors points came from three-pointers. The rest were scored at the charity strike.

Mayfield said they talked about defending the three-pointer better at halftime.

“We were too soft on them,” Mayfield said. “We just weren’t playing aggressive enough. We were making mistakes offensively, and it was affecting the rest of our play. …The girls did a much better job in the second half of helping each other out and challenging the shot with active feet and high hands.”

Early in the game, the Warriors made life difficult for the GICC guards with their man-to-man press. Lincoln Lutheran would start off one-on-one but eventually send over a double team and the Crusader guards panicked. Mayfield said what switched was the execution by the players.

“We finally started doing what we wanted to do from the start,” Mayfield said. “We were in panic mode. We were trying to play too fast and hurrying things up. It wasn’t really bad decisions. It was bad execution. We talked about that at halftime and even in the second half, we didn’t do a very good job of that. We have to clean that up for down the road.”

The Crusaders were led by senior post player Lucy Ghaifan, who had 15 points including nine in the second half.

“Lucy is just a great player,” Mayfield said. “She got in foul trouble early. We don’t have a real deep bench, but we have a good bench. The girls came in and did a good job. The girls on the perimeter did a good job of finding the girls inside, not only Lucy but Carolyn Maser as well.”

Maser also added another 12 points. Lincoln Lutheran was led by Jamison Wahl and her six points.

GICC (2-0) has six days off before playing Columbus Scotus next Friday.

Girls

Grand Island CC 38 , Lincoln Lutheran 24

Lincoln Lutheran; 8; 8; 3; 5-24

GICC; 6; 4; 14; 14-38

LINCOLN LUTHERAN (1-1)

Elecca Saathoff 1 0-0 3, Jamison Wahl 1 3-4 6, Jenna Luebbe 1 0-0 3, Elsa Meyer 1 0-2 3, Sophie Wohlgemuth 2 1-1 5, Jordan Ernstmeyer 1 1-2 4.

GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC (2-0)

Hannah Gellatly 1 0-0 2, Avery O’Boyle 1 0-0 2, Carolyn Maser 4 4-4 12, Bryndal Moody 0 2-3 2, Kylie Gangwish 2 1-2 5, Lucy Ghaifan 7 1-3 15.