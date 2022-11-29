Grand Island Central Catholic girls with high expectations

Last season, the Grand Island Central Catholic girls finished in third place in the C-1 state basketball tournament, their highest ever.

The Crusaders are hoping for a new school record this season.

“We don’t want to beat around the bush; our expectations are high,” GICC girls coach Kevin Mayfield said. “We don’t want to talk about it a lot, but we mentioned it to start the season. Our goal is to be state champion. Every team has that goal. Sometimes it’s realistic and sometimes it’s not. We feel ours is very realistic.

“We feel like we were probably the second best team in the state last year. Unfortunately, we got paired up with the best team in state in the semifinals. We ended up finishing third. Our ultimate goal is to end the season with a win. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t define what these girls are or the work ethic they have. We’re just going to use the old phrase and try to take it one game at a time.”

Mayfield said the Crusaders have been great in the preseason and one specific trait sticks out about this year’s team: their work ethic.

“We’re short on numbers, but the girls have really been working hard,” Mayfield said. “I’ve been here for five years and coached for two. It’s by far the hardest they’ve worked. They just have a great attitude and get along really well.”

The Crusaders won both of their jamboree games against Central City and Sutton but Mayfield said it wasn’t as positive as he had hoped as they played tentatively.

“We have a lot of girls with some inexperience on the varsity level,” Mayfield said. “They played nervous. They weren’t necessarily scared or anything. They’ve got good skills. We were just tentative with what we did. It was totally different than practice. In practice, they’re getting after it and doing a great job and then we got in that game situation and just kind of played tentatively.”

Mayfield said he expects that will improve and GICC will try to maintain the culture that has been built.

“You hope you have a good culture not only within your program but within the entire school,” Mayfield said. “When you come to Central Catholic, you’re expected to have success. We have success in a lot of sports. …It’s that culture where we want to play for championships every single year whether it’s at the conference, district or state level.”

On the court, they’ll have a set of different lineups but will be led by their four seniors: Lucy Ghaifan, Kylie Gangwish, Hannah Gellatly and Gracie Woods.

“Absolutely fantastic leadership with all four of them,” Mayfield said. “They all four have been very vocal and positive with the younger girls. They’ve worked very hard. At this point in time, I can not ask more from those four.”

Juniors Avery O’Boyle and Carolyn Maser as well as sophomores Anna Tibbetts and Bryndal Moody are expected to be contributors this year.

GICC is gearing up for Thursday night’s opening matchup, a road contest at Norfolk Catholic. While the Crusaders won the Class C-1 state championship in the fall, the Knights finished runner-up in Class D-1 in Lincoln.

“They’re athletic,” Mayfield said. “Obviously, they were good in volleyball. They’ve got some decent size and work very hard. Last year when we played them, they worked hard defensively. I’m more worried about us taking care of ourselves, but we have to be aware of what they can do and who their scorers are. I think they’re missing one player too, so that’ll balance that out. We just want to show up and do the best we can.”

Whether or not the Crusaders get that championship, they’ll look to live by their motto throughout the course of the season.

“The girls came up with it, and I love it,” Mayfield. “It’s kind of a fix off of what I try to instill with them the last couple years. They’re going to go with Triple T which stands for trust, toughness and togetherness. Those are the three things we’ve tried to build on in the last year and a half.”