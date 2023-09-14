Grand Island Central Catholic hung with Class C-2, No. 3 Bishop Neumann for most of the contest last week.

The Crusaders led at the half 14-12 but the Cavaliers scored 22 points in the second half in falling 34-21 on Friday.

GICC forced three turnovers, including a Grayson Sack 56-yard interception return for a score. But Nebraska commit Conor Booth, who rushed for 297 yards, most of which came in the second half, and scored four touchdowns to help Neumann pull away to the win.

GICC coach Jeff Ashby said he was proud of the Crusaders’ effort and hopes they can play with that kind of effort in every game this season, which includes against Aquinas at noon Saturday in David City.

“The kids did everything we asked them to do and we told them it was going to be a giant task, especially with trying to tackle Booth, who is one heck of a football player,” Ashby said. “He got his yardage but I felt we did a good job on him. We led the game until late in the third quarter.

“I hope that effort the kids gave last week carries over into this week against Aquinas. If we can play with that kind of effort every game, we have a chance to win a lot of ball games.”

Quarterback Grayson Sack has thrown for 484 yards with four touchdown passes during the season. Jack Steenson has carried the ball 28 times and has rushed for 104 yards. He also has caught seven passes for 133 yards with two touchdown receptions. Zenon Sack has 11 catches for 136 yards with a score, while Connor Haney had seven catches for 105 yards.

The defense meanwhile has forced 11 turnovers on the season.

Despite being 1-2 on the season, Ashby said he likes how the Crusaders have been playing during the beginning part of the season.

“I feel we are getting better each game on both sides of the ball,” Ashby said. “We’re doing a lot of stuff better in certain aspects of our game, especially on offense and we are making less mistakes on defense. The kids are getting to their assignments really well. They are doing a great job creating turnovers.”

Aquinas picked up its first win of the season during a 10-7 win over Lincoln Lutheran last week. Jakob Kavan had 11 carries for 35 yards with a touchdown.

Ashby said he expects the Monarchs, who have eight total state championships, to run the ball a lot and then hit a big pass play. He also said taking care of the ball will be key against Aquinas.

“They are going to do what they do and they don’t change much,” Ashby said. “They are going to run their wing-T and keep running the ball at you. They’ll lull you to sleep then sneak a guy out to pass for a wide-open play for a score so we’ll need to pay attention while on defense. And they’ll run some zone defenses, which will be different from what we saw last week.

“We’ll need to take care of the football and not give them many chances.”

Lincoln High (1-2) at Grand Island (2-1)Grand Island Senior High will host Lincoln High in its Hall of Fame game on Friday.

The Islanders gave coach Jeff Tomlin his 200th career victory after holding off Norfolk in a 21-19 win last Thursday.

Quarterback Bode Albers has thrown for 297 yards with two touchdowns for Grand Island, while Caleb Richardson has 30 carries for 125 yards with two touchdowns.

Lincoln High is 1-2 on the season with its only win coming against Omaha Northwest 35-0.

Northwest (1-2) at Elkhorn North (3-0)After picking up its first win of the season, Class B, No. 10 Northwest faces another ranked opponent this week.

The Vikings head east to take on No. 2 Elkhorn North on Thursday.

Cam Jensen leads the Northwest offense, passing for 558 yards with six touchdowns, while rushing for 31 and has a touchdown run as well. Chase Wiegert leads the receiving core with 13 catches for 200 yards with two scores, while Easton Bockmann has 13 catches for 139 yards.

The Vikings will look to try to contain running back Jett Tingelhoff, who has 35 carries for 231 yards with three touchdowns while Johnny Ferguson has 26 carries for 128 yards with a score.

Parkview Christian (1-1) at Heartland Lutheran (0-3)Heartland Lutheran welcomes the defending Six-an state champion to its field on Thursday.

The Red Hornets take on Six-Man, No. 7 Parkview Christian at 7 p.m. at Heartland Lutheran.

Heartland Lutheran was close to picking up its first win of the season after falling to Brady 39-30 last week.

Red Hornet quarterback Chad Rostvet was 16 of 32 for 206 yards with five touchdowns, while Vance Smith caught six passes for 92 yards with two scores, while Darren Bexten had four catches for 72 yards.

Parkview Christian suffered its first loss of the season to No. 2 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54-6.