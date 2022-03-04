Grand Island Central Catholic making third straight appearance at state tournament

Trips to the girls state basketball tournament are starting to become a tradition for the Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team.

The Crusaders are making their third-straight appearance to the girls state basketball tournament and fourth in five years.

Class C-1, No. 1-rated GICC (Omaha World-Herald) takes on No. 6 St. Paul at 3:15 p.m. Monday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said he hopes trips to the state basketball tournament continues to be a tradition in the future.

“We want this to be the standard that every year it’s a given that we get to go to state,” Mayfield said. “But we know it’s never a given and you have to earn it. We want our program to know that if we don’t make it, we’re not satisfied.”

And to get to state, GICC had to battle a difficult schedule. The Crusaders

not only played seven teams that are at the state tournament, but also competed against five other teams that were playing in district final games. In those games, GICC finished 8-5.

“We wanted a challenging schedule and we certainly had that this year,” Mayfield said. “We played a lot of quality teams this year and it has made us better.”

One of the Crusaders’ strengths is its inside game. GICC features three players that are taller than 6-0 with Chloe Cloud (6-2), Lucy Ghaifan (6-1) and Gracie Woods (6-0). Then they have another 6-1 player in Carolyn Maser that comes off the bench and provides strong minutes for the Crusaders. Ghaifan leads the Crusaders with 14.1 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, while Woods has 8.8 points and Cloud has 6.4 points per game.

“I think we probably have close to four of the better posts players in the state,” Mayfield said. “Don’t get me wrong, there are other great post players in the state but as a group, when they play hard and together, they are pretty hard to stop.”

But Mayfield said other players have stepped up when they needed to. He said Jenna Heidelk has made some strong defensive plays, Alissa Wilson has hit some key shots and bench players like Anna Tibbetts and Bryndal Moody and others provided some good minutes during the season.

“Our other players have also done a great job for us this year,” Mayfield said. “When we put things together, we can be tough to beat.”

The Crusaders will get a Wildcat squad that they just defeated 64-40 during the Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 final on Feb. 17 at GICC.

Mayfield said a key will be trying to contain Olivia Poppert, who averages 17.8 ppg and 9.1 rpg for the Wildcats. But he also expects St. Paul to play better than the last time the two teams played.

“Anytime you play a team already, it’s always tough. They’ll probably have some extra sauce coming at us since they know us well,” Mayfield said. “Coach (Rick) Peters always does a good job with them.

“And that was probably one of our better games we’ve played this year, and they didn’t play well. But they’re going to come at us and it’s going to be a good game.”

Mayfield said even though GICC is playing in their third-straight tournament, there will be nerves but hopes experience in playing in big games will help.

“We just need to stay in the moment. Our girls have the experience of competing in big moments in not just basketball, but played at state volleyball last fall, a few played on the state softball team a few years ago,” Mayfield said. “There will be nerves but if you’re not nervous, they’re something wrong with you.

“We just need to take care of ourselves and take it one game at a time.”

