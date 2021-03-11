Grand Island Central Catholic moves into C-2 championship game

“Getting off to a quick start where the possessions weren’t kept so low, they’ve played a lot of games with low scores this year,” Martinez said. “I didn’t want to get into a 30-possession game. Getting the lead, starting the way that we did and having another stretch in there in the first half I thought was important to how the game played out.”

The win proved to be another example of Central Catholic’s balanced offense.

Gil Jengmer continued his surge during the second half of the season with 13 points, including a thunderous dunk. Dei Jengmer added 12 points and Russ Martinez joined Bales with 11.

Dei Jengmer said the Crusaders are focused on completing this season as state champions – which would be the program’s second title (Class C-1 champs in 2000).

“Last year we came up short,” he said. “This year we feel more confident coming in. This summer we took the weight room more seriously and got bigger.

“It’s going to take determination and toughness. We’ve got to do it. It’s been our goal since the beginning of the year.”

Bales said even though all the starters returned from last year, this is a different team.