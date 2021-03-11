Grand Island Central Catholic moves into C-2 championship game

LINCOLN – Grand Island Central Catholic officially earned a shot a redemption.
The No. 1-rated Crusaders rode a hot start to a 64-40 win over No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic in the Class C-2 state tournament semifinals Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
That puts Central Catholic back into the C-2 championship game – which they lost last year with essentially the same team that returned this year.
“It feels really good,” said senior Koby Bales, who had 11 points. “We fell short last year, and this has been our goal all summer. Since the final buzzer last year, we had our minds set on coming back and having a chance to win the gold.”
As expected, not returning to the championship game would have been a huge disappointment for the Crusaders (24-4).
“Obviously, we had that goal,” coach Tino Martinez said. “We came up one game short a year ago (with) pretty much the same players. …
“Obviously our goal was to be in that game Saturday night. Where that ends up, I don’t know because we have a lot of work to do between now and then, but we definitely wanted to have another opportunity to play for a state championship.”
The Trojans (20-7) found themselves in trouble from the start. GICC went on a 13-1 run to open the game and then reeled off 20 unanswered points to go up 33-6 before Hartington Cedar Catholic made a second field goal.
“Getting off to a quick start where the possessions weren’t kept so low, they’ve played a lot of games with low scores this year,” Martinez said. “I didn’t want to get into a 30-possession game. Getting the lead, starting the way that we did and having another stretch in there in the first half I thought was important to how the game played out.”
The win proved to be another example of Central Catholic’s balanced offense.
Gil Jengmer continued his surge during the second half of the season with 13 points, including a thunderous dunk. Dei Jengmer added 12 points and Russ Martinez joined Bales with 11.
Dei Jengmer said the Crusaders are focused on completing this season as state champions – which would be the program’s second title (Class C-1 champs in 2000).
“Last year we came up short,” he said. “This year we feel more confident coming in. This summer we took the weight room more seriously and got bigger.
“It’s going to take determination and toughness. We’ve got to do it. It’s been our goal since the beginning of the year.”
Bales said even though all the starters returned from last year, this is a different team.
“We really put a lot of work in the weight room this summer and got bigger,” he said. “That’s a credit to Doc Stevenson. He really helped us this year, and I think we’re more mature. We make better passes, we’re smarter on the court. We’re just a better team overall.”
And it’s a healthy team. Bales missed two games and played limited minutes in two others late in the regular season with knee issues, but he’s returned to his previous form during the postseason.
“I was really frustrated, but Tino was good to me,” he said. “He kept telling me he’ll play me in the big moments and knew I’d come back stronger. That really relieved my nerves.”
Following the semifinal win, GICC faced a more than 48-hour wait until Saturday’s 8:45 p.m. championship game.
The Crusaders face Yutan (24-2) in a rematch of last year’s C-2 semifinals which GICC won 47-46 in triple overtime. The Chieftains ended BRLD’s two-year reign 49-47 as Brady Timm hit the game-winner with two seconds left.
Bales said that might add to the nerves, but Tino Martinez liked the extra time to prepare.
“I do like that format,” the coach said. “I watched the girls finals and I thought the play was maybe better on Saturday because of the teams having a day (to prepare). It’ll help both teams, and people want to see teams at their best on championship Saturday.
“I like the format for us especially since we’re driving back and forth. It gives us a day to get home, rest some, practice some, watch some film, put a scouting report together and be ready to go on Saturday.”