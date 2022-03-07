Grand Island Central Catholic moves past St. Paul for first state tourney win since 2000

LINCOLN — Just as both coaches expected, the rematch between Grand Island Central Catholic and St. Paul was closer — much closer.

After beating the Wildcats by 25 points in a Feb. 17 subdistrict final on the Crusaders’ home floor, top-rated GICC was able to grind out a 40-31 victory over No. 5 St. Paul on Monday afternoon in first-round play of the Class C-1 state tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.

It was GICC’s first win at the state tournament since 2000.

“That’s a scary team,” Crusaders coach Kevin Mayfield said of St. Paul, despite beating the Wildcats 64-39 in the teams’ previous meeting. “I don’t think people have realized throughout the course of the season how good St. Paul is. Olivia Poppert is, obviously, one of the best players in the state and she’s got some girls to go with her — they showed that a little more today.

“When they’re hitting their shots, they’re as tough as anybody. That was a big relief to get through that game.”

Lucy Ghaifan scored a game-high 14 points on the strength of 6-of-6 shooting from the floor and also had seven rebounds and three steals to propel GICC (21-5) into Wednesday’s 10:45 a.m. semifinal against No. 2 North Bend Central (25-2) at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

While Ghaifan was dominant on the offensive end, the defensive performance by Crusader Chloe Cloud didn’t go unnoticed. The 6-foot-2 senior used her size and agility to help limit Poppert to nine points — nearly half of her season scoring average of 17.8 points — on 2 of 6 field-goal shooting.

“Defensively, people don’t give Chloe enough credit for what she can do,” Mayfield said. “She’s a tremendous athlete — she’s quick, she’s athletic and she can jump. She guarded (Poppert) the first time and we learned a few things and Chloe did a much better job today.

“Every game, Chloe has gotten the assignment of guarding the other team’s best offensive player and she’d done a good job of it.”

St. Paul coach Rick Peters said finding open looks for Poppert was definitely a challenge. The Wildcats’ leading scorer didn’t log her first shot attempt until 1:03 remained in the first quarter and didn’t get her first points until she completed a three-point play with 4:30 left before halftime, cutting GICC’s lead to 11-10.

“It makes it tough,” Peters said of Cloud’s defensive prowess. “And then Olivia knows if she does get by Chloe, they’ve got two more of the trees standing there, too, and that’s kind of what happened.

“We know teams are going to congregate on (Poppert) as much as they can. We were fortunate to hit a couple of outside shots when we got the ball kicked out and that part was good, but GICC knew what they had to do as well.”

St. Paul (21-5) took its only lead at 12-11 on two free throws by Kayley Wells with 3:59 left in the second quarter. With the score tied at 14-14, Cloud and Ghaifan both had inside baskets in the final 1:06 before intermission, giving the Crusaders an 18-14 lead and they never trailed in the second half.

Central Catholic led just 25-22 going into the fourth quarter, but hit 11 of 15 free-throw attempts in the final six minutes to open up some breathing room. Alyssa Wilson’s two foul shots with 58.6 seconds remaining gave the Crusaders their largest margin at 40-29.

“We’ve got a little bit more depth than St. Paul does and I wanted to try to exploit that just a little bit and play at a little faster pace,” Mayfield said. “Whether it’s a physical game or a ticky-tacky game, we feel like we have the kind of team that can handle it all.”

St. Paul’s efforts were hampered by an 11-of-23 performance at the free-throw line. That included missing the front end of two one-and-one opportunities.

“We knew it would be a battle again, but we knew it would be closer,” Peters said. “Our 2-3 (zone) defense seemed to slow them down. We just didn’t make free throws.”

The loss brought an end to Peters’ coaching career as he is set to retire after this season. Peters coached the St. Paul boys for nearly 25 years before taking the helm for the Wildcat girls the past three years.

“It has just been a heck of a ride,” Peters said. “I told the girls before the game that this is probably the most relaxed I have been down here in all the trips I’ve had to state just because this is a special group.

“They make it easy. It was a great group to bring down here and they’ve been fantastic.”

Mayfield said the Crusaders face a difficult test against North Bend Central in the semifinals. GICC beat the Tigers 45-37 on Jan. 8 at Kearney High School.

“I said before that game and I haven’t changed my mind: They’re the real deal and they’re probably the best team in the state,” said Mayfield, who watched North Bend Central beat No. 4-rated Malcolm 61-49 in their first-round state matchup. “When we played them the first time, we did a great job and we got them out of their game plan a little bit. They looked absolutely fantastic against Malcolm.

“It’s going to be another big challenge for us.”