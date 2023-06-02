From jump ball, it was clear there weren’t going to be a lot of foul calls.

Play during the Tom Dinsdale Automotive/Striv Sports All-Star girls basketball game sometimes resembled the 90’s NBA with how physical it was.

Grand Island Central Catholic’s Lucy Ghaifan, who uses her size and strength in the post to score, took advantage.

“In the beginning, the game was close,” Ghaifan said. “We were battling because we got good players on both ends of the court. The calls we weren’t getting, I think we realized that through the game. I think we realized that we had to keep on playing with it.”

Ghaifan scored 10 out of her 12 points in the second half of Friday night’s game at GICC, helping lead her team, Team Cadillac, to a 55-47 win over Team Hyundai.

“When I’m out there, I just think to do what I do best, and that’s going in the paint and getting my points off of that,” she said.

In the first half, it was a battle between the girls wearing the number one jerseys: Alma’s Addison Neal and Fillmore Central’s Faith Engle.

Neal scored six of her 11 points in the first half for Team Hyundai and set the tone as the aggressor on defense. Meanwhile, Engle poured in the buckets, scoring nine in the first half.

Team Hyundai ended the first quarter with a 19-12 lead but only led 25-24 at halftime.

Cadillac turned up the heat in the third quarter, however, out-scoring Hyundai 20-13 with six points from Ghaifan to lead 44-38 at the end of the third quarter.

Back-to-back buckets by Kearney’s Tatum Rusher cut Cadillac’s lead to two points with about nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter, but Cadillac then went on a 7-0 run to re-extend its lead and ultimately hold on for the victory.

Engle led Cadillac with 16 points, while Hyundai was led by Rusher who scored 13.

Ghaifan said she will leave in about a week to begin offseason work with the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where she will be playing basketball. She said she was nervous to begin the game but happy to play at home one more time.

“Coming out playing was a little nerve racking just because basketball ended like two months ago,” she said. “It was fun playing with all of these girls.”

Team Cadillac 55, Team Hyundai 47

Cadillac; 13; 11; 20; 11–55

Hyundai; 19; 6; 13; 9–47

CADILLAC

Faith Engle 6 2-2 16, Kaitlyn Knotor 2 0-0 5, Rheagan Stanley 2 0-0 4, Sydney Guzinski 0 2-2 2, Sarah Jensen 1 1-2 3, Tanya Miller 2 0-0 7, Reese Riddle 0 1-2 1, Laycee Josoff 2 1-2 5, Gracie Woods 0 0-0 0, Lucy Ghaifan 6 0-2 12.

HYUNDAI

Addison Neal 4 0-0 11, Tatum Rusher 5 1-2 13, Reagan Weisdorfer 1 1-2 3, Alivia Huxoll 2 0-0 4, Kobye Castilla 1 0-0 4, Jessa Lynn Hudson 3 0-0 6, Maddy Province 2 0-0 4, Lauryn Scott 0 0-0 0, Rachel Goodon 1 0-0 2.

In the boys game, Team GMC fell behind Team Chevrolet 14-8 with 4:21 left in the first quarter.

From there, it was all GMC.

Over about the next eight minutes of play, GMC went on a 29-2 run, blowing the game wide open.

And while Chevrolet tried their best to come back, GMC’s lead was too large as they won 111-98.

“Our coach told us to run the floor, and that’s exactly what we did,” GICC guard Ishmael Nadir said. “We were just trying to have fun doing what we do.”

Nadir, along with Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney, Mullen’s Clayton Moore and Gering’s Max Greeley, ran a run-and-gun style offense, pushing the pace as much as they could.

And when they weren’t pushing the pace, York’s Garrett Ivey and Barrett Olson were canning 3-pointers and 4-pointers, shots near the volleyball line, from deep.

In total, team GMC made six 3-pointers and five 4-pointers.

At halftime, GMC led 57-38 and at the end of the third quarter, 84-64.

Back-to-back four pointers from Chevrolet’s Carter Ruse of Freeman and a 3-pointer from Carter Niles of Freeman cut GMC’s lead to eight with four minutes to go in the game. GMC then went on an 11-5 run to run out the clock.

Ruse scored a game-high 28 points. GMC’s Zelasney, coached by his cousin and former GICC assistant basketball coach Jason Zelasney, scored 25 points to lead his team.

Nadir, like Ghaifan, played his last game at home on Friday night. He said being selected to play in the game meant a lot to him.

“It’s the last chance to play in the Crusader Dome and the last chance for my parents and fans to watch me,” Nadir said. “It was a pretty big deal for me.”

Team GMC 111, Team Chevrolet 98

Chevrolet; 16; 22; 26; 34–98

GMC; 28; 29; 27; 27–111

CHEVROLET

Aaron Nonneman 3 0-0 6, Taylon Vetrovsky 9 0-2 19, Easton Anderson 3 0-0 7, Preston Harms 6 0-0n 15, Drew Covalt 3 0-0 9, Gavin Nash 1 0-0 2, Carter Niles 2 0-0 6, Trev Peters 2 0-0 6, Carter Ruse 11 0-0 28.

GMC

Nolan Timm 0 0-0 0, Max Greeley 5 0-0 12, Ishmael Nadir 4 0-0 9, Clayton Moore 6 0-0 12, Isaiah Zelasney 12 0-0 25, Dylan Danielson 4 0-0 8, Garrett Ivey 4 0-0 11, Kazadi Mukoma Jr. 2 0-0 4, Carsen Staehr 1 0-0 3, Johnny Puelz 3 0-0 7, Barrett Olson 6 0-0 20.