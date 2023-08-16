It’s not going to be easy, it’s going to be worth it.

That’s the motto for the Grand Island Central Catholic cross country teams this fall.

Crusader coach Phou Manivong said the seniors have heard him say that a lot over the years so they thought they would use that for their team motto.

“I always tell the kids that it’s never going to be easy but I’m telling you, it’s going to be worth it when you see your results,” Manivong said. “That’s what they decided to use this year. I practice what I preach and this is exactly true to form. I try to tell them if you put in the work, it will be worth it in the end.”

And Monivang said he hopes that does pay off in the end for both teams.

The Crusader boys qualified to the state meet in Class D and finished 16th. Three of those runners return in juniors George Pilsl and Thomas Armstrong and sophomore Thomas Birch.

Monivang said there is experience with those runners, as well as Victor Castellanos and freshmen Patrick O’Connor, Adrian Svitak and Rylan Shay that look to compete for varsity spots.

“We have some returning experience coming back. George has been leading the way and Thomas (Birch) has a year under his belt and he’s been running right up with George,” he said. “Thomas (Armstrong) and Victor are back as well to round out the experience group.

“And I’m excited to see what the freshmen can do because I think they can bring a lot to the table. I’ve been impressed with how they’ve been running.”

On the girls side, Allison Haney returns for the Crusaders, as does Glenda Ramirez and Catalina Chavez. Manivong said he’s happy to have those runners returning and feels freshmen Kelly Ramirez and Reegan Reilly can help as well.

“Alison has been running for us since her middle school days,” Manivong said. “She’s a senior I go to the most as far as helping me keep everything in line and reminders for cross country. I look for her to be a leader this year.”

“Glenda and Catilina are returning runners for us and I expect them to be improved from last season. And I think Kelly and Reegan can provide a boost for the team this year. It will be fun to watch.”

Manivong said if the Crusaders want to have a successful season, they need to do a few things.

“I hope the kids can make strides and get out of (their) comfort zone,” Manivong said. “As long as they can work hard, get better and get out of their comfort zone, it’s only going to make them better. The runners just need to be mentally tough and have the confidence that they can get through the tough practices and meets.”

The Crusaders open their season at the Northwest Invite at 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Veterans Athletic Complex.

Heartland Lutheran with only two runners out

Heartland Lutheran has one boy and one girl out for its cross country teams this season.

The Red Hornets have senior Hannah Meyer out for the girls and sophomore Colton Zehendner for the boys. Both runners were out last year.

“They’ve been working hard. Hannah is a two-year letterwinner for us and has been a steady performer,” HL coach Bill Alberts said. “And Colton seems to have prepared well over the summer. He has a chance to show a lot of improvements this season.”

Alberts said it’s going to be tough being the only members of the cross country team, but feels the two should still work on improving their times from last year.

“Sometimes it’s hard to be a lone competitor. It’s not always to compete against oneself during practice,” Alberts said. “But I think the goal for both of them should be to improve on their times from last season and work hard in doing so.”

The Red Hornets open their season at the Northwest Invite at 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Veterans Athletic Complex.