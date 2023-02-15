The comeback season almost had a perfect finish for Ben Alberts last year.

Returning to wrestle after missing the previous season with a torn labrum, the Grand Island Central Catholic senior made it to the Class C, 160-pound finals.

But, Alberts was pinned in the state title match to finish 46-4.

This season, Alberts wants to finish his career with a state championship. His quest begins at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Alberts is currently ranked No. 1 at 160 pounds and is 45-0 on the season.

“I’m excited for my opportunity,” Alberts said. “(The state tournament) is what I’ve worked for all year. I just need to wrestle my matches and keep going.”

If he can get the state championship, it will be the first state champion for GICC since Grant Pfeifer accomplished that feat in 1995.

“That would be a great way for him to end his career,” Crusader coach Zach Schroder said. “I would love for him to be able to do that.

“He’s qualified three of his four years. I’m super grateful to have coached Ben, and I’m excited for his opportunity this week.”

Last year, Alberts had to wear a shoulder brace because of the labrum. But this year, he hasn’t had to wear it.

While he said last year did give him some problems, Alberts said the shoulder hasn’t really bothered him and was glad to make the finals last year.

“The shoulder is doing good and staying healthy. I was grateful to make the finals last year as I had a shoulder injury the year before,” Alberts said. “Getting there last year was a great accomplishment, but hopefully, I can get back there and get it done this year.”

Schroder said Alberts just does what a coach wants in his athletes.

“Ben is the athlete you want. He works hard, stays focused and wants to get better all the time. He will do anything to get better,” Schroder said. “He always pushes himself to the limit.”

For Alberts to accomplish that state championship, he said he needs to focus on the next match ahead of him.

“I just need to take it one match at a time,” Alberts said. “I need to do that, stay focused and wrestle my matches, that’s really all that matters.”

But even if Alberts doesn’t get that state championship, Schroder said he’ll be proud of his accomplishments.

“It’s been a fun ride with that kid,” he said. “Whatever happens, I’m so proud of him, and I tell him that everyday.”

Islanders, Vikings taking young squads to state

The Grand Island Senior High and Northwest wrestling team will be taking some young squads to the state tournament.

The Islanders will have 11 state qualifiers to the Class A meet, while the Vikings will have six during the Class B state meet.

Grand Island will begin wrestling at 9:30 a.m, while Northwest will start at 3 p.m. Thursday at the CHI Health Center Omaha.

The Islanders will have only two seniors its state qualifiers in Cristian Cortez (No, 4 at 132) and Alex Dzingle (152)

Riley Bishop (106), Alex Gates (No. 5 at 113), Madden Kontos (120), Kaden Harder (126), Gavin Pedersen (145), Andrew Pittman (160), Hudson Oliver (182), Justyce Hostetler (No. 4 at 195) and Zachary Pittman (No. 4 at 285) are the other Grand Island state qualifiers.

But the Islanders still bring experience as Gates was a runner-up at 106, while Cortez was fifth at 132, while Kontos, Oliver, Hostetler and Zachary Pittman were state qualifiers.

“We have a lot of youth that we are taking down there. I’m excited for the guys that we are taking,” GISH coach Joey Morrison said. “Taking 11 down is very good for us. We’re looking forward to Omaha and looking to cap the season in what has certainly been a lot of growth for our squad.”

Morrison said there’s a chance for a few to do very well this week for the Islanders but knows they will still have to wrestle.

“I think we got a mixture of favorable draws and some tough ones, but we just need to go out and wrestle,” Morrison said. “Hopefully, we can have great performances throughout the tournament and bring home some medals. I think we got some guys who can make a run to the finals but the old saying goes, they need to take it one match at a time.”

The Vikings will take a mixture of athletes to the state meet. They have two seniors (Victor Isele and Jonathan Taylor), a junior (Roland Mendoza), a sophomore (Kaleb Keiper) and two freshmen (Ian Arends, Kayden Friesen).

Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said he’s excited for those athletes.

“We may have a younger squad, but that doesn’t mean we won’t do anything down there,” he said. “We have a great opportunity to do some things down there.”

Isele and Keiper are both returning state qualifiers. Isele, ranked No. 3 at 285, is a two-time returning state medalist, while Keiper was 1-2 at last year’s state tournament.

Sybrandts said he thinks there’s a good chance for the Vikings to do very well at the state meet this year.

“If we can get three medalists, that would be a great weekend for us,” Sybrandts said. “I think Kaleb and Victor have a chance to have big weekends for us. I think there is a chance for our other guys to win a few matches down there. When you get to this level, anything can happen down there. I hope we can compete to the best of our ability down there.”