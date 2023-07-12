Carolyn Maser has made her decision on where she wants to play college volleyball.

Maser, who will be a senior at Grand Island Central Catholic this fall, announced on Twitter that she will commit to play at Drake University Wednesday evening.

The Crusader setter said she’s excited about her decision, especially since she will be playing close to home. Drake is located in Des Moines, Iowa, which is about 280 miles from Grand Island.

“I feel really good about it,” Maser said. “It’s been hard in the decision, but I’m glad I’m going to be playing close to home.”

Maser got many other offers and interests from other schools, with Drake, Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. and Nebraska-Kearney being her top three choices.

Maser said she liked what she saw in Drake, who finished 30-8 and 16-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference last year, while attending a volleyball camp on June 20 before heading to an AAU National Tournament in Florida.

“They play at a very high level of volleyball,” Maser said. “And I’ve always wanted to play at a Division I school. I got to meet the coaches and players when I was there, and they all were really nice. Those were reasons why I picked Drake.”

But Maser isn’t ready to think about Drake just yet.

She’s got her senior season to think about as she was a member of the GICC’s state championship team last year. She is a two-time member of the All-Heartland Super Squad. Last year, she dished out an area-best 975 assists. While being 6-1, she also had 73 kills with an .386 hitting efficiency.

Maser said she’s excited to see what the Crusaders can do this season.

“Our goal is to get better every game and hopefully, we can finish the season at the state tournament,” Maser said.