Grand Island Central Catholic starts 2-0 at Centennial Conference

Expect a tough match when the No. 2 and 3 seeds go at it in the Centennial Conference Tournament.

That’s what it was between Class C-1, No. 2 and No. 2 seed Grand Island Central Catholic and Class C-2, No. 2 and No. 3 seed Archbishop Bergan Thursday at GICC.

In the end, the Crusaders made the plays down the stretch in defeating the Knights 24-26, 25-12, 25-19.

GICC starts the tournament 2-0 after defeating Omaha Concordia 25-14, 25-17 in its first match of the day.

While Lucy Ghaifan and Gracie Woods led the Crusaders with 12 and 11 kills, respectively, GICC coach Sharon Zavala said other players made some plays in key moments. Hadlee Hasselman had six kills, while Avery Kelly had five kills.

“They were really keying in on Lucy and Gracie, but I thought our other kids stepped up,” Zavala said. “I thought Avery played one of her better games, and Hadlee had some key hits for us.

Both teams fought tooth and nail with each other in the entire first set, taking turns with the lead. A Ghaifan kill gave the Crusaders a 24-23 lead. After a service error tied the match, a Summer Bojanski ace serve and a Paige Frickenstein kill gave Bergan a 1-0 lead.

GICC’s serving picked up in the second set. The Crusaders had only two ace serves but did enough to get the Knights out of system, forcing them into seven unforced errors and passing over free balls. That helped them take a 21-8 lead and were never threatened.

The Crusaders had a few three-point leads in the third, only to see Frickenstein find a way to rally the Knights. The 6-1 junior had eight of her match-high 15 kills in the third, including one that brought Bergan back to within 17-15.

However, that kill rotated her to the back row and GICC took advantage. Hasselman and Woods had back back-to-back kills, while two straight Bergan errors took the lead to 21-15 to help the Crusaders pull away to the win.

“We didn’t do a good job getting a hand on their big girl very well,” Zavala said. “Plus, that was one of the better defensive teams we’ve seen this year. They dug a lot of balls. They are a really good team.”

Maser had 31 assists, while Woods had three ace serves and Tristyn Hedman led the defense with 25 digs.

Bergan coach Sue Wevel said GICC just made the plays down the stretch in a tight match.

“That was two really good teams going at it right there,” Wevel said. “They just stepped up at the right time with key plays. Their defense picked up better.

“But I’m proud of how my kids played. They came up with key plays, even though there were times we didn’t execute right. But they really played their hearts out.”

Against Concordia, Ghaifan led GICC with seven kills, while Woods added six. Maser had 18 assists, while Hedman had 15 assists.

The Crusaders will play Aquinas at 11 a.m. and Bishop Neumann at 1 p.m. Saturday. The championship is set for 4 p.m.

Zavala said she was happy to start the first day 2-0 and expects to see more of that on Saturday

“They are the third seed and we are the second seed, so we figured it was going to be a really tough match,” Zavala said. “We’ll need to be ready to play on Saturday.”

GICC stats

Match One

Omaha Concordia;; 14; 17

Grand Island CC;; 25; 25

OMAHA CONCORDIA (Kills-aces-block) — Abby Distefano 0-0-0, Lillie Johnston 0-0-0, Eva Hansen 2-0-0, Eliza Schmidt 4-0-0, Logan Chvatal 2-1-0, Kiley Wilkinson 0-1-0, Brooklynn Snyder 4-0-0, Emily Fulton 0-0-0, Kylee Comer 6-0-0.

GRAND ISLAND CC (Kills-aces-block) — Hannah Gellatly 0-0-0, Tristyn Hedman 0-1-0, Avery Kelly 6-0-0, Carolyn Maser 2-1-0, Maddie Weyers 0-0-0, Gracie Woods 6-2-0, Hadlee Hasselmann 2-2-1, Maddie Schneider 0-0-0, Lucy Ghaifan 7-0-0.

ASSISTS — OC: Wilkinson 17, Comer 1. GICC: Maser 18, Kelly 1.

Match Two

Archbishop Bergan; 26; 12; 19

Grand Island CC; 24; 25; 25

ARCHBISHOP BERGAN (Kills-aces-block) — Summer Bojanski 0-1-0, Kaitlyn Mlnarik 6-1-2, Paige Frickenstein 15-0-0, Rebecca Baker 4-3-1, Claire Mlnarik 2-0-0, Sydney Meyer 2-0-1, Carlee Hapke 3-0-0, Linden Nosal 1-0-0, Addie Gilfry 0-0-0.

GRAND ISLAND CC (Kills-aces-block) — Hannah Gellatly 0-0-0, Tristyn Hedman 0-0-0, Avery Kelly 5-2-1, Carolyn Maser 2-1-0, Maddie Weyers 2-0-0, Gracie Woods 11-3-2, Hadlee Hasselman 6-1-2, Maddie Schneider 0-0-0, Lucy Ghaifan 12-0-1

ASSISTS — AB: Baker 27. GICC: Maser 31, Hedman 1, Kelly 1.