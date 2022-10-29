Grand Island Central Catholic state bound once again

It’s a feeling that never gets old — even for a traditional power like Grand Island Central Catholic.

The top-rated Crusaders notched the program’s 34th appearance in the state volleyball tournament with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-17 victory over Platteview in Saturday afternoon’s Class C-1, District 3 championship at GICC.

Afterwards, Central Catholic’s celebration seemed anything but subdued.

“It’s always exciting — every year,” said GICC outside hitter Gracie Woods, whose team qualified for state for the third time in four seasons. “Getting to the state tournament is an accomplishment, and it shows that we work hard all season. It’s always our season goal, and I’m glad we got it done today.”

Even now — in her 48th season with the Crusaders and as the winningest coach in Nebraska high school volleyball history — Sharon Zavala smiled as she watched her team celebrate earning another trip to Lincoln for next week’s state tournament.

“It’s still thrilling for me, but what I really like is seeing it for the kids,” said Zavala, who has coached GICC to 19 state-tournament finals, including 10 championships. “They put a lot into it. Their parents put a lot into it, so it’s really just rewarding for the whole community.

“It’s always fun.”

Woods had nine kills and four ace serves to lead the Crusaders (29-2), who hit .265 for the match, including a .407 attack percentage in set one. Carolyn Maser finished with 22 assists, while Hadlee Hassselman and Lucy Ghaifan had five kills apiece, and Tristyn Hedman recorded 13 digs for the Crusaders.

GICC continues to get solid production from Woods, despite her battles with a leg injury much of the season. Zavala said she has had to reduce Woods’ practice workload in order to keep her game-ready.

“Gracie is battling through right now, but her technique is so good that you don’t lose that,” Zavala said. “For her, it’s kind of like riding a bike. Once she gets on the court, her fundamentals take over.”

Platteview (19-15) was led by Lexi Hans 12 kills and Abree Plueger added nine kills. Clara Carlson had 14 assists and Ainsley Vanosdall finished with 10 assists for the Trojans.

Mistakes plagued Platteview throughout the match. The Trojans had 17 service errors and 11 attack errors in addition two six double-hit violations and were called for being in the net three times.

“There really wasn’t a flow today but a lot of times when you play better teams, the games are disjointed,” Zavala said. “It’s like two teams are hanging onto the edge of a cliff and it’s which one is going to let go first?

“Platteview helped us out with a lot of missed serves, but they have a lot of good hitters and they’re young. They’re a good team.”

The Crusaders were in control throughout. Platteview’s largest lead was 3-1 in the second set.

The Trojans rallied in the second set, cutting their deficit to 21-19 on an ace serve by Hannah Tagel. But GICC responded with a 4-0 run to close out the set on the strength of a kill by Woods, a solo block by Ghaifan and a kill by Weyers.

“I just think we tried to stay consistent and patient,” Zavala said. “We had too many errors on the block, but the rest of our game was good. We came up with some nice saves.”

After winning a loaded subdistrict, Zavala said she was somewhat concerned about the Crusaders’ intensity level heading into Saturday’s district final.

“I felt like at (Friday’s) practice, we were a little bit unfocused,” Zavala said. “Probably because our subdistrict was so hard, I thought we might have a little bit of a letdown, but we stayed pretty consistent. We locked in today.”

Now, GICC can turn its attention to the chase for another state title. The Crusaders last won in Class C-2, capturing the 2019 crown.

“Central Catholic has been a great program for so long that everyone is always out to beat us,” Woods said. “We always have to play to the best of our abilities because you never know what teams are going to challenge you.

“We always have to be ready to get everyone’s best effort and that’s going to be our approach at the state tournament.”

GICC 3, Platteview 0

Platteview (19-15) 12 19 17

GICC (29-2) 25 25 25

PLATTEVIEW (kills-aces-blocks)—Brooklyn Stehlik 3-1-0, Abree Plueger 9-1-0, Lexi Hans 12-2-0, Ainsley Vanosdall 0-0-0, Clara Carlson 0-0-0, Kate Roseland 5-0-0, Hannah Tagel 0-1-0, Kaylee Masloskie 0-0-0, Lillian Krebs 0-0-0. Totals 29-5-0.

GICC (kills-aces-blocks)—Avery Kelly 2-1-0, Carolyn Maser 4-1-2, Madelyn Weyers 4-0-0, Gracie Woods 9-4-0, Hadlee Hasselman 5-0-0, Lucy Ghaifan 5-0-2, Tristyn Hedman 0-0-0, Hannah Gellatly 1-0-0, Madison Schneider 0-1-0. Totals 30-7-4.

Set assists—Platteview 26 (Carlson 14, Vanosdall 10, Tagel 1, Masloskie 1), GICC 26 (Maser 22, Hedman 2, Weyers 1, Ghaifan).