Grand Island Central Catholic survives in double OT

The first round of the Centennial Conference Tournament was not pretty in the eyes of Grand Island Central Catholic coach Tino Martinez.

However, he said he’ll gladly take the outcome.

The Crusaders snapped a six-game losing streak in taking a 49-43 double overtime win over Lincoln Christian Monday at GICC.

Central Catholic was 13 of 29 from the floor, had 13 turnovers and saw Lincoln Christian overcome a nine-point second-half deficit to force overtime.

“Right now, we’ll take any win we can get,” Martinez said. “The game was not pretty, and I’m sure coach (Gary) Nunnally would say the same thing. But both teams gave their all and made some big plays.”

GICC held an 11-6 halftime advantage after both teams struggled in the second quarter. Central Catholic was 1 of 1 from the floor but had seven turnovers, while Christian was 1 of 10 from the floor.

The offenses picked up in the second half. Central Catholic jumped out to a 17-8 lead in the third quarter, only to see Lincoln Christian respond with a 10-0 run to take a 18-17 advantage after Luke Hovendick hit three free throws.

GICC responded to take a 20-19 lead into the fourth quarter. Ishmael Nadir made a steal and layup to start a 7-0 run for a 27-19 lead with 6:06 remaining.

He scored 13 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter.

“Ishmael’s been great for us almost all year,” Martinez said. “He’s had some tough nights, but he just competes very hard for us. He deserves to have some good fortune.”

But Lincoln Christian did not quit at that point, thanks to Luke Hovendick. He scored eight of his team-high 18 points in the final quarter. His final basket in the quarter tied the game at 38-all to send the game into overtime.

Christian took the lead on a Andrew Penrod 3-pointer for a 43-40 lead. Nadir made a basket and then went 1 of 2 from the free throw line to send the game into a second overtime.

Central Catholic outscored Lincoln Christian 6-0 with all of its points coming from the free throw, while making some key plays defensively. One included Bowdie Fox blocking a Penrod shot underneath to give GICC possession.

Martinez said that was a key play by the 6-8 senior, who also had a team-high seven rebounds.

“He’s made a ton of those plays like that for us this year,” Martinez said. “He’s hard to score over because of his size and long arms.”

Martinez said there were many times Central Catholic could have folded during the game but was happy to see they didn’t.

“That sequence when (Lincoln Christian) came back to force overtime and took the lead right away just seemed too familiar,” Martinez said. “My heart just sinks for the kids these past few games because they gave great efforts and deserve a win. But we just managed to get one to go our way, and I’m proud of the kids for getting the win.”

The Crusaders advance to the quarterfinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament. They will take on Columbus Scotus at 7:15 p.m. in Columbus. It will be the second time this season they will face the Shamrocks. Scotus won 44-43 at the buzzer on Dec. 9.

“It will be a tough road game for us,” Martinez said. “But we’re just happy to be moving on. I think the kids will be ready to go tomorrow.”

Grand Island CC 49, Lincoln Christian 41 2OT

GRAND ISLAND CC

Ishmael Nadir 6-12 11-20 23, Thomas Liban 0-3 2-2 2, Jack Alberts 0-0 0-0 0, Kyle Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas Birch 3-3 1-2 10, Jacob Stegman 1-4 3-4 5, Colton Mehring 0-0 1-2 1, Bowdie Fox 3-7 2-3 8. Totals 13-29 20-33 49

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN

Braelon Coke 0-3 0-0 0, Carter Hohlen 1-1 2-4 5, CJ Cuciti 2-11 4-4 8, Luke Hovendick 5-11 5-5 18, Andrew Penrod 3-6 2-4 10, Ty Hansen 0-4 0-2 0, Joel Feauto 0-4 0-2 0, Parker Bash 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 12-37 13-20 41

Lincoln Christian; 4; 2; 13; 19; 5; 0-43

Grand Island CC; 9; 2; 9; 18; 5; 6–49

3-pointers - GICC: 3-13 (Birch 3-3, Nadir 0-2, Liban 0-2, Stegman 0-3, Fox 0-3). LC: 6-22 (Hovendick 3-7, Penrod 2-4, Hohlen 1-1, Coke 0-1, Hansen 0-4, Feauto 0-1, Cuciti 0-4). Rebounds - GICC 24 (Fox 7); LC 22 (Hohlen, Cuciti 6). Fouled out - Feauto. Turnovers - GICC 13, LC 11.