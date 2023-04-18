The Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team had to battle the elements in its dual with Adams Central.

The Crusaders handled it with no problem.

Despite having some trouble with the wind, GICC was able to come away with a 9-0 win over the Patriots Tuesday at Ryder Park.

Crusader coach James Lowry said he was happy to see them play well under windy conditions.

“The conditions were the same for both teams as it was pretty windy,” Lowry said. “Sometimes, it’s easy to make that an excuse. But our kids don’t make excuses. They just come out and play as hard as they can and control what they can control, and they did a great job of that today.”

The Crusaders pretty much had their way with Adams Central. The closest matches came at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles.

At No. 3 singles, Carolyn Maser earned an 8-4 win over Gracie Weichman, while the duo of Maddie Weyers and Avery Kelly defeated Charlee Mucklow and Irelyn Samuelson by the same score at No. 2 doubles.

Lowry said Maser is a player that keeps impressing him.

“She is just having a fantastic season so far,” Lowry said. “She comes to practice every day and works hard, and it shows in her play on the tennis court. She is just so coachable that when we tell her to do something, she does it.

“Not only that, but she does a good job helping the young and inexperienced players become better players. All of our seniors have done a great job in that as well.”

The Crusaders are off for the rest of the week. Then next week becomes very busy. GICC hosts Ogallala in a dual Monday, hosts their home Invite on Tuesday and heads to Hastings for a tournament on Thursday.

Lowry said that’s good as it will be a good chance to get some matches that they missed during the early part of the season in.

“I wish we had more matches, but I’m sure a lot of teams in the state can say that,” Lowry said. “Not having the Ralston Invite really hurt because we didn’t get a chance to see where we stack up with the teams we don’t see. But we’ll get more matches next week as we have a very busy week.”

Lowry reminded the Crusaders after the dual that the second day of the state tennis tournament is exactly one month away.

“I want our kids to stay focused as there are a lot of distractions when we get to this time of year,” Lowry said. “We have some goals we want to achieve. We want to be playing on the last day of the season and want to finish the season very strong.”

Grand Island CC 9, Adams Central 0

Singles

No. 1 — Ayonya Birthi, GICC, def. Jenna Fisher, AC, 8-3.

No. 2 — Arushi Birthi, GICC, def. Marie Von Der Staten, AC, 8-2.

No. 3 — Carolyn Maser, GICC, def. Gracie Weichman, AC, 8-4

No. 4 — Tristyn Hedman, GICC, def. Ixchel Lom, AC, 8-2

No. 5 — Maddie Weyers, GICC, def. Irelyn Samuelson, AC, 8-2.

No. 6 — Avery Kelly, GICC, def. Charlee Mucklow, AC, 8-2.

Doubles

No. 1 — Maser/Hedman, GICC, def. Lom/Weichman, AC, 8-1.

No. 2 — Weyers/Kelly, GICC, def. Mucklow/Samuelson, AC, 8-4.

No. 3 — Ay. Birthi/Ar. Birthi, GICC, def. Fisher/VonDerStaten, AC, 8-3.