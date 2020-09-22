Grand Island Central Catholic sweeps past Aquinas for home victory

Zavala said Maser was “amazing”

“She hits her numbers well. She can serve short, deep, and she can take advantage of things going on on the other side of the net,” said Zavala. “It’s always nice when you have an accurate server. For a freshman, she’s pretty good.”

Maser ended the night with 12 points total with three being aces. She served six unanswered points in a row in set two and five unanswered in set three.

She also accounted for 33 set assists for the night.

The Crusaders got better as the night went along, said Zavala. By the third quarter it was full steam ahead.

“The longer we played, the better we played,” she said. “They gave us a few problems, but we figured them out.”

Even though 11-1 is a great record, Zavala always thinks there is room for improvement.

She said communication was a bit of a problem all night long but was much improved by the last set.

“We need to get a little more vocal in the back row,” she said.

For the Monarchs it wasn’t all bad news.