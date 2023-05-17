The goal remains the same for the Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team for the state tennis tournament.

The Crusaders want to be in contention to bring home a trophy of some kind.

GICC is set up to do pretty well in being seeded in all of the four divisions when the state tournament gets underway at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.

Crusader coach James Lowry said the goal every year is to bring home either a state championship trophy or a runner-up one.

“Every year, we always want to bring home a trophy. Obviously, we want to bring home the state championship trophy, but we want to be in the top two,” Lowry said. “But the thing is that we just want to go down and play the best tennis we possibly can. Whatever happens, happens. And the girls have prepared well this year.”

Ayonya Birthi earned the No. 8 seed at No. 1 singles, younger sister Arushi (23-2) is the No. 2 seed at No. 2 singles. Both doubles teams are the No. 3 seeds in their division as Tristyn Hedman and Carolyn Maser (25-1) compete at No. 1 doubles, while Avery Kelly and Maddie Weyers (23-3) are at No. 2 doubles.

Lowry said he’s OK where the Crusaders are seeded.

“The seeding committee always does a great job of putting the players where they should be seeded,” Lowry said. “You know No. 1 singles is tough if Ayonya is the eighth seed because she’s a good player and has improved so much during the course of the year. And Arushi is having a great strong year, and she’s put in a lot of time in.

“And our doubles players have been consistent for us all year. They are very good athletes that come to practice always ready to get better. I look for them to finish strong for us.”

Lowry said while he expects Elkhorn North will be the likely favorite, he feels there are other teams like Elkhorn, Omaha Skutt, Omaha Duchesne and many others that can make some noise based on the individuals they have.

“There are just so many good players in Class B, especially at No. 1 singles,” Lowry said. “That makes it an interesting tournament because there will be a lot of teams that will do some damage.

“We need to have a positive attitude all the time out there and can’t let the little things affect us. We need to move on and play one point at a time and stay focused on the task at hand.”

Lowry said a reason for the success this season has been the help of assistant coaches Bill Gavers and Molly Lachnit. Gavers coached the Crusader boys tennis teams to five state titles during his tenure as head coach in the 1990-00s, while Lachnit was a state champion for Grand Island Senior High in 2003.

“I just can’t express enough how big of help those two have been,” Lowry said. “They have really helped the girls improve and each of the girls relate to us a little differently. It’s always great to have people like them helping out who are knowledgeable about tennis.”

Grand Island seeded in three divisionsThe Grand Island Senior High girls tennis team is seeded in three of the four divisions for the Class A state tennis tournament.

The tournament will get under way at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Koch Family Tennis Center at Tranquility Park in Omaha.

Finley Evans earned the No. 10 seed at No. 1 singles, while Katelyn Rodriguez is the No. 13th seed at No. 2 singles. Sophia Armstrong and Mya Chrisman are the No. 7 seed at No. 2 doubles.

Jaylen Hansen and Mallory Campbell will also compete in the tournament at No. 1 doubles.

Day two action begins at 9 a.m. Friday at both sites.