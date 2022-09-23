Grand Island Central Catholic wins home invite

Everyone always likes to win a tournament, especially when its your own.

That was true with the Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team

The Crusaders won two of the four divisions to win their home invite Friday at Ryder Park and Grand Island Senior High.

“You always like to win, especially at the home invite,” GICC coach James Lowry said. “The kids are improving each and every day and we’re starting to play better and play smarter. I’m happy with what the kids did today and it was a team win for us.”

The Crusaders, who won both the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles divisions, captured the title on a tie breaker over Omaha Skutt. GICC won the tiebreaker by winning 23 of the 42 games played, while Skutt won only 19 of the 42 games.

Bowdie Fox and Jack Kenna went 4-0 to capture the No. 1 doubles title, including an 8-2 win over Skutt’s Mason Hoffman and Kayden Lynch.

Andrew Arens and JT Rein also went 4-0 to take the No. 2 doubles division, which included an 8-2 win over York’s Jason Alexand and Charlie Van Gomple.

Lowry said he thought those two teams did a good job.

“Both those teams competed very well for us today,” Lowry said. “They are improving and are starting to play smarter with each other. They are thinking the game and not just playing.”

Austin Staab went 3-1 to take second at No. 1 singles, while Noah Corey went 1-3 to finish fourth.

However, Corey’s lone win was big enough to help the Crusaders take the title.

“He doesn’t win that match, we don’t win the tournament,” Lowry said. “I’m proud of how he was able to come through for us.

“And I couldn’t be any happier for Austin with how he is just competing. He had a big day today.”

Lowry said a reason for the success is having coach Bill Gavers back on the staff. Gavers coached the Crusaders for 20 years and led them to five state championships and had numerous individual state champions.

“Having a guy who has had that much success in 20 plus years has been such a blessing,” Lowry said. “He has helped our team so much that I can’t even emphasize how much.”

GICC will be back in action at the Bellevue West Invite Saturday. The meet was postponed from last Saturday.

Lowry said the Crusaders will see some great competition at the meet, so he said getting the home win going into that meet is a confidence booster.

“I’m sure the kids will come out and compete well for us down there,” Lowry said. “The kids know how hard they’ve worked this year. I think they want to keep the success going.”

GICC Invite

Team Standings

*won tiebreaker

Grand Island Central Catholic 19*, Omaha Skutt 19, York 12, Waverly 7, Kearney Catholic 3.

Champions

No. 1 singles — 1, Nino Hanmer, Omaha Skutt (4-0).

No. 2 singles — 1, Joey Lewis, Omaha Skutt (4-0).

No. 1 doubles — 1, Bowdie Fox/Jack Kenna, Grand Island CC (4-0)

No. 2 doubles — 1, Andrew Arens/JT Rein, Grand Island CC (4-0)