The Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team finally got out to compete in an actual tennis invite.

And the Crusaders found success during their first tournament outing.

In less than ideal conditions, GICC won three of the four divisions to easily take their home meet Tuesday at both Ryder Park and Grand Island Senior High.

The Crusaders scored 16 points, while Hastings St. Cecilia was second with 11. St. Paul was third with five, while Holdrege took fourth with four points.

GICC coach James Lowry said he was happy to get the meet in, considering that they had a few meets postponed or canceled because of the weather, including an earlier home tournament.

“We’ve had a few postponed and canceled, which was a little frustrating because we needed matches,” he said. “It was an ideal day outside because of the weather but I was thankful the other teams showed up and we played.

“And I thought our kids competed very well and I’ll never question that. I was very proud of how they did.”

Arushi Birthi captured No. 2 singles, while Carolyn Maser and Tristyn Hedman teamed together to take the No. 1 doubles and Maddie Weyers and Avery Kelly joined together to win No. 2 doubles.

All three teams lost only one game in their three matches played as they all won by scores of 8-0, 8-0 and 8-1.

Lowry said they had good days.

“They all came out and got it done,” Lowry said. “They really performed well. I was happy that they came out and competed well despite the weather.”

Lauren Schardt finished second after going 2-1 at No. 1 singles. Schardt, who was filling in for Ayonya Birthi who was attending state FBLA, defeated St. Paul’s Kailee Shreve 8-0 and Holdrege’s Amelia Ptaenik 8-1 before falling to Hastings St. Cecilia’s Addie Demuth 8-5.

Lowry said he was more than pleased with how Schardt performed.

“I was really happy for her,” Lowry said. “She stepped in and did a lot of great things for us. It was a great experience for her. She’s getting better all the time and has a great attitude. I think she’s going to be a great player when it’s said and done.”

The Crusaders are off for a week. They have a home dual with York at 4 p.m. next Tuesday.

Right now, Lowry said the Crusaders are ready for the final stretch of the season.

“I wish we could have had more matches but there’s nothing we can do about that,” Lowry said. “Now we’re in a stretch to get better for the state meet. We have a little over a month before that but the kids have done a great job so far.”

GICC Invite

Team Standings

Grand Island CC 16, Hastings St. Cecilia 11, St. Paul 5, Holdrege 4.

Champions

No. 1 singles – Addie Demuth, Hastings St. Cecilia

No. 2 singles – Arushi Birthi, Grand Island CC

No. 1 doubles – Carolyn Maser/Tristyn Hedman, Grand Island CC

No. 2 doubles – Maddie Weyers/Avery Kelly, Grand Island CC