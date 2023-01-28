Grand Island Central Catholic's Alberts stays unbeaten at Doniphan-Trumbull Invite

DONIPHAN – Ben Alberts has had himself quite the two days.

One day after winning the Central Valley Invite, the Grand Island Central Catholic 160-pound senior followed suit by winning at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invite Saturday.

Alberts, who is No. 1 in Class C 160 pounds (NSWCA) defeated a number of rated wrestlers at the two meets. At Central Valley on Friday, he defeated Class D, No. 3 Wyatt Urkoski of High Plains 7-0 in semifinals before pinning No. 4 Levi Drueke of Neligh-Oakdale in 1:47. At Doniphan-Trumbull on Saturday, he earned an 11-4 win over Class C, No. 5 Bryce Kunz of Central City.

That helped Alberts improve to 38-0 on the season.

“It’s been a really good two days for me,” Alberts said. “I love seeing these kinds of wrestlers because those are the type of kids I’ll be wrestling at state.”

GICC coach Zach Schroder said he was more than pleased with Alberts’ performance.

“He had a really great day at Central Valley where he beat some tough wrestlers in Class D and today was a great day as well because Bryce is a kid I can see being a state medalist,” Schroder said. “Ben just did what Ben does.”

Alberts had to battle from behind early on as Kunz scored the opening takedown. However, Alberts regrouped as he scored an escape a few seconds later, then scored a takedown near the end of the first period for a 3-2 lead.

“Bryce had a nice firemans on me, and I got in a bad position,” Alberts said. “I just let him get the takedown on me.”

Kunz escaped right away to start the second period to even the match at 3-all. But Alberts scored two more takedowns, along with putting Kunz on his back for two nearfall points for a 9-4 lead and never looked back.

Schroder said he knew Alberts would bounce back from the opening takedown.

“I’m never too worried about Ben in a match,” he said. “He knows how to get out of those situations, and I’m confident that he can get those points back. And he seems to get stronger as the match goes on.”

Alberts said he feels his season is going well. He missed his entire sophomore season because of a torn labrum but came back his junior year to finish runner-up in Class C, 160 pounds last year. He said he wants to finish his senior year on top.

“So far so good. My shoulder hasn’t been bothering me, and I’m staying healthy,” Alberts said. “I’m focusing on the end result which is in Omaha, so I know I just need to keep working hard in practice.”

Central City brought home the team title with 220 points, 98 points ahead of runner-up Conestoga.

Dalton Lovejoy (106), Dylan Lovejoy (113), Tristan Burbach (No. 1 at 132) and Brandon Fye (138) were the champions while having six other medalists.

Dalton Lovejoy pinned Conestoga’s Calum Jeys in 2:41 for his title, while Dylan Lovejoy rallied from a 6-0 third-period deficit to come away with a 8-6 overtime win over Loomis/Bertrand’s Tyson Freeman. Burbach improved to 36-0 after a 9-1 major decision over Kearney Catholic’s Sam Luther and Fye pinned Doniphan-Trumbull’s Zayden Delgado in 3:45.

Kunz, along with Parker Zikmund (second, 120), Degan Elton (126), Conner Erickson (second, 170), Logan Rohloff (second, 182) and Riley Lavene (third, 220) were the other medalists.

Central City was supposed to compete in the Ainsworth Invite, but it was canceled because of weather. Garfield said he was glad that Doniphan-Trumbull was able to get them into the tournament.

“I was glad that we were even able to compete here today, so thank you to Doniphan-Trumbull for allowing us to do that,” he said. “We got some great competition in, and that’s what you want to see at this time of year.

“I challenged our guys to wrestle with more urgency as I don’t think we’ve looked too good in the past few weeks. But I think the kids realize we are heading toward the home stretch, and they competed very well today..”

Alberts was one of five medalists for the Crusaders. Austin Miller (fourth, 138), Sam Mueller (second, 145), Aaron Jaquez-Madrigal (fourth, 152) and Connor Johnson (third, 170) were the other GICC medalists, helping them finish sixth with 96 points.

“I thought we wrestled well today,” Schroder said. “We’re starting to come together at the right time. Sam got into the finals, and he is just getting better and better everyday. It was a great day for us.”

Doniphan-Trumbull Invite

Team Standings

Central City 220, Conestoga 122, Tri County 116, Loomis/Bertrand 103, Doniphan-Trumbull 99.5, Grand Island Central Catholic 96, Kearney 91, Palmer 77, Hastings 73, Hyannis 34, Sandhills/Thedford 29, Hastings St. Cecilia 27, Grand Island JV 15, Newman Grove 7.

Championship results

106–Dalton Lovejoy, CC, pinned Calum Jeys, CON, 2:41; 113–Dylan Lovejoy, CC, dec. Tyson Freeman, LB, 8-6, SV-1; 120–Cole Spahr, TC, pinned Parker Zikmund, CC, 1:02; 126–Clay Rasmussen, KC, maj. dec. Degan Elton, CC, 12-0; 132–Tristan Burbach, CC, maj. Dec. Sam Luther, KC, 9-1; 138–Brandon Fye, CC, pinned Zayden Delgado, DT, 3:45; 145–Gatlin Reimers, PAL, pinned Sam Mueller, GICC, 0:49; 152–Carter Plowman, CON, dec. Ezekiel Heaton, HYA, 9-4; 160–Ben Alberts, GICC, dec. Bryce Kunz, CC, 11-4; 170–Avery Larsen, HAS, med. forf. Conner Erickson, CC; 182–Jurgen Baker, TC, pinned Logan Rohloff, CC, 0:42; 195–Tycen Breckner, DT, pinned Cael Washburn, TC, 4:30; 220–James Kerns, TC, dec. Gage Totilas, CON, 3-1, TB-1; 285–Zeb Wilde, ST, pinned Jacob Stromberg, PAL, 0:37.