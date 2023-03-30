There was no place like home for Ben Alberts.

The Grand Island Central Catholic senior was part of three wins on the track. That was enough to make him the most outstanding track athlete during the Howard Schumann Invite Thursday at Grand Island Central Catholic.

Alberts captured the 400 at 52.66 and the 800 at 2:03.92 and was part of the winning 1,600 relay that came in at 3:38.19. He was also second in the pole vault, clearing 12-10.

Alberts said it wasn’t a bad day for him, especially after trying to get into running shape after winning the Class C, 160-pound state wrestling title last month.

“I can’t complain at all,” Alberts said. “It feels good getting back into it after getting done with wrestling season. I’m excited for the rest of the year.”

Alberts was never really challenged in either of his individual events. He pulled away in the middle part of the 400 to take the win over Adams Central’s Antonio Calderon, who came in at 53.58. He took off from the start of the 800 and never looked back. Alberts, the defending Class C state champion in the event, won the race over Wood River’s Adrian Lobeda, who finished at 2:10.71.

“That kid from Adams Central went out pretty quick. I’m not the fastest kid in the 400, but I knew I could run a consistent speed in that race,” he said. “I knew I needed a good start in the 800, and that helped me be successful.”

Alberts ran anchor on the 1,600 relay. He joined Ishmael Nadir and freshmen Graham Stava and Thomas Birch. Alberts credited the freshmen for their success in the race.

“For freshmen, Graham and Thomas are excellent runners. Graham gave us a good start, while Ishmael ran close to a 52.6 split which is great, and Thomas hasn’t run the 400 much, but I knew he had the endurance and the speed to help us,” Alberts said.

GICC coach Keith Kester said he was impressed with what Alberts did at the meet.

“Ben had a very good day for us,” Kester said. “He had three firsts and a second. And there were outstanding athletes in this meet. For him to be the outstanding boys track athlete really says something.

“And Ben is such a great leader that the other kids love running with him, and it shows because it motivates them. His leadership has been very important to us.”

Alberts helped the Crusaders finish fourth with 93 points, which was only two points away from second place. The boys overall had 15 medalists. The girls finished sixth with 70.5 points and had 19 medalists.

Kester said he was pleased with what he saw.

“We were only two points out of second place on the boys side, which is outstanding. We had a lot of medalists and the same with the girls,” Kester said. “We had a lot of personal bests out of a lot of kids today.”

The Broken Bow boys took home the team title with 109.5 points, 14.5 ahead of runner-up Kearney Catholic.

The Indians won six events and had 19 medalists. Max Denson won both the shot put (51-9 1/4) and discus (148-10), while Noah Osmond captured the 1,600 (5:00.65) and 3,200 (10:37.20), while Coy Wardyn claimed the pole vault (13-4), while Zane Eggleston took the 300 hurdles (42.65).

Indian coach Ryan Wetovick said it was a good day, especially in the field events.

“Those events really carried us today. Max had some nice solid throws for us and Coy had a great day in the pole vault,” he said. “They really came through for us. And then Noah grabs us a few wins in the two distance races. Zane fell over a hurdle in the 110s but rebounded well to win the 300 hurdles. We had other kids score points for us. All that was great to see”

Minden won the girls meet with 125 points, while Kearney Catholic was second with 101 points.

Other notables from the meet:

- Arcadia-Loup City’s Jessica Stieb was named the most outstanding girls athlete in the field events. She won the shot put with a meet record 43-6, and the discus at 123-5. She broke former Arcadia-Loup City’s Addison Henry’s toss of 42-11, set in 2016.

- Hastings St. Cecilia’s Jensen Anderson was the outstanding boys athlete in the field events. He captured the long jump at 20-11 3/4 and the high jump at 6-4. He also won the 200 at 22.27.

- Kearney Catholic’s Hazel Haarberg was the outstanding girls athlete in the track events. She captured the 100 at 12.51 and 200 at 26.00 and was part of the winning 400 relay team with Payton Dzingle, Onyx Smith and older sister Margaret, coming in at 53.38.