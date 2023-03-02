Lucy Ghaifan is taking her basketball game to the Division I level.

The Grand Island Central Catholic senior signed a letter of intent to play basketball at University of Nebraska-Omaha on Thursday at GICC.

Ghaifan said she didn’t think playing D-I would have been possible when she started high school, considering she started playing in eighth grade.

“I would not think I would be going to a D-1 school when I started high school, but I feel like my coaches and teammates have helped develop my game over the years,” she said. “I feel like I’ve improved my game over the years so I’m thankful for that.

“I’m thankful for my coaches for seeing the potential in me, and helping me with my footwork. My teammates kept pushing me to become the player I am now.”

Ghaifan got other offers from Hastings College and Concordia as well as other offers to play volleyball.

After visiting the Omaha campus, she said she felt it was the right fit for her.

“It was one of my better options, plus I liked the environment and atmosphere there,” Ghaifan said. “It’s close to home too so my family can come and watch me play.

“I really liked the coaches and players as well.”

GICC girls basketball coach Kevin Mayfield said he’s excited for Ghaifan’s opportunity.

“This is a great opportunity for her athletically, academically and socially too,” Mayfield said. “I know she wanted to play at a D-I in some sport. I think Omaha has a good program coming up. I think she can fit in with them. I'm proud of everything she’s accomplished in sports in high school.”

During her senior season, Ghaifan averaged 14.8 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per game, helping the Crusaders finish with a 15-8 record this past season.

She helped GICC to two state basketball tournaments and helped the Crusaders finish third in 2022.

Mayfield said Ghaifan was a player that was hard to stop at times. She finished with 877 points and 600 rebounds during her career.

“She’s just so athletic, has good size and is so strong,” Mayfield said. “Her footwork is really good. She’s very coachable and has put in a lot of time.”

While Ghaifan said she feels a strong part of her game is playing on the inside, she feels she needs to improve her outside game to make an impact in college.

“While I feel like playing in the post is what I feel is the strongest part of my game, I feel my shooting can get better,” Ghaifan said. “I feel I’ll need to have a little outside game.”