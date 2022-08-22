Grand Island Central Catholic's Messere wins DT Invite

Julia Messere had to let go of some nerves early on during the Doniphan-Trumbull Invite.

But once the Crusader freshman relaxed, she was more than OK. In her first tournament of high school varsity competition, Messere won the meet with a 78, eight strokes better than both Kearney Catholic’s Taylor McGuire and Adams Central’s Sidney O’Dey Monday at Indianhead Golf Club.

Messere fired a 42 on the front nine where she had six bogeys, including one double. However she came back on the back nine with a 36 with two bogeys and two birdies.

That helped the Crusaders win the meet with a 375. Kearney Catholic was second with a 402, while Northwest was third with a 405.

“I think there were some nerves to start off with,” Messere said. “I was missing shots off the green that made me finish with some bogeys on those holes. But I just needed to relax and just play golf.”

GICC coach Dee Hanssen said she was surprised to see Messere nervous early on.

“I knew she could come back and play well,” Hanssen said. “For her to nervous was a little unusual and I knew she was. But she’s just a steady golfer. She works on her game everyday and I’m happy to see this work out for her.”

Messere said she was excited to win her first tournament in her high school career but feels she left some shots out there.

“It was an exciting experience to play a competitive golf tournament like this today,” Messere said. “It’s great to win but I know I could have done better on some holes.”

And it was more exciting for Messere to help GICC win the team title as well. Emery Obermiller-Synder was the other GICC medalist as she came in seventh with a 93.

Hanssen said this was a good confidence booster for the Crusaders.

“It was a great day for us,” she said. “We didn’t know where we’d stand. This was a nice surprise and great to see what they can do. Are there stuff we need to work on? Of course but it was fun to see the girls do well.”

Northwest had two medalists on the day.

Olivia Ottman led the Vikings with a fourth-place finish with an 87 score, while Taylor Mazour was ninth with a 97.

NW coach Alex Hull said some inexperience played a part in the performance.

“We just showed some youth today. We have new faces who are new to this level,” Hull said. “Olivia and Taylor did what we expected them to do. We just need to get two more good scores in. We’re trying to figure out what that combination is going to look like. We just need to move past a bad shot or a bad hole and not let that affect us for the rest of the tournament.”

Both GICC and Northwest will compete in the City Cup Tuesday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.