Grand Island Central Catholic's Woods named All-Heartland Super Squad captain

Gracie Woods was very versatile during her four years of playing volleyball for Grand Island Central Catholic.

The Crusader senior was a four-year starter and finished as a six-rotational player. She finished with 1,040 career kills and 1,040 career digs, helping GICC win state titles in 2019 and 2022.

“I’ve coached a lot of players, and I’m not sure if I’ve had too many kids that have passed the 1,000 kills and digs like that in a career. She was one of our main serve receivers the past three years,” Crusader coach Sharon Zavala said. “That’s pretty remarkable.”

During the 2022 season, Woods finished with 317 kills with a .245 hitting efficiency. She also had a team-high 44 ace serves and 368 digs, helping the Crusaders to the Class C-1 state championships.

For her play, Woods has been named captain of the All-Heartland Super Squad volleyball team. That’s an honor her older sister Megan managed to do twice.

Joining Woods on the All-Heartland squad include Crusader teammates Lucy Ghaifan, Carolyn Maser and Tristyn Hedman, along with Grand Island Senior High’s Tia Traudt, Centura’s Sydney Davis and St. Paul’s Jenna Jakubowski.

At the time of the interview, Woods said the state championship hadn’t set in but was excited with all the compliments people were giving her and her teammates around school.

“It hasn’t really set in so much. Just walking around the halls, people congratulating us makes the team feel really good,” Woods said.

Woods was able to hit all over, whether it was on the outside, the middle or the right side, and even the back row. To go with her floor defense, Zavala said Woods’ hands are good enough to where she could have played setter.

“She did a little bit of everything for us, and she had great leadership,” Zavala said. “Her volleyball intelligence was very high that she could have played any possession on the court and would have been good at it.

Woods has had to battle many injuries during her volleyball career, even before high school.

Before high school, she had two knee surgeries and a torn labrum the summer before her freshman year. She managed to play through that but had surgery after her sophomore year as it began to aggravate her.

She wasn’t completely healed during her junior year but did play through it. Then her knee started bothering her during the middle of the season.

But she played through and provided some big plays for GICC, especially in the state finals against Gothenburg, where she had 12 kills and a match-high 29 digs.

“She’s battled through a lot of injuries, and she’s still been able to be a top quality volleyball player,” Zavala said.

Woods said it was very tough to play with all that going on, but she knew she had to suck it up. However, the latest injury caused her to decommit from Northwest Missouri State.

“I feel like over the years that I’ve dealt with a lot of sports injuries. But through all that, I’ve learned to persevere and just keep working hard through it all,” Woods said. “I’ve learned to play through pain during my volleyball career. Coach Zavala limited some of my practices so I could play in the big games.”

While she was happy to end her career with another state title, she was also glad to help give Zavala her 11th state title in the coach’s 48th year of coaching.

“That’s very exciting to see all the hard work we put in pay off. And to get another one for coach Zavala was so great,” Woods said. “She’s such a great coach and knows the game so well. It made us all so happy that we were able to get another one for her towards the end of her career. That’s something we’ll always remember. I had a great four years playing for her.”

Zavala said Woods is going to be missed at GICC.

“Her leadership has always been there and her stability,” Zavala said. “And overall, she’s just a good kid. She’s a top-notch student and does so many things in the community. She was just a great kid to coach.”

Lastly, Woods said she had a great time with her Crusader teammates during the 2022 season.

“We had such a great bond with each other. We were really close and had each on and off the court,” Woods said. “We trusted each other, especially the five seniors. We just found a way to make sure everyone was having fun playing the game.”