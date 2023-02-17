GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest girls fall to Elkhorn North

ELKHORN – Elkhorn North, rated No. 2 by the Omaha World-Herald, showed why they're highly thought of.

The Wolves raced out to a 24-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 42-15 lead at halftime over Northwest. That was enough to propel them to a 77-33 win.

Kobye Costilla led Northwest with eight points, while Avyn Urbanski added another seven.

Northwest (8-14) will begin postseason play on Monday, taking on Lexington in the B-7 subdistrict at McCook. The winner of that game will play McCook on Tuesday night in the subdistrict final.

Elkhorn North 77, Northwest 33

Northwest; 8; 7; 10; 8-33

Elkhorn North; 24; 18; 17; 18-77

Grand Island drops final regular season game

The Grand Island girls were unable to pick up a win in their last regular season game of the season, losing 60-32 to Omaha Burke.

The Islanders trailed 13-8 at the end of the first and 26-17 at halftime. Hailey Kenkel led the team with 10 points.

GISH (0-21) will see this same Omaha Burke team on Tuesday in the first round of the A-3 districts, traveling to Omaha

Omaha Burke 60, Grand Island 32

Omaha Burke; 13; 13; 17; 17-60

Grand Island; 8; 9; 10; 3-32

OB-O'Neal 13, Thompson 9, Finister 8, Jones 2, Williams 6, Wilson 19, Malone 3.

GI-Hoos 2, Wal 2, Kahnt 4, Khor 3, Ward 1, Gawrych 4, Kenkel 10, McCoy 6.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwest boys trounced by Elkhorn North

ELKHORN — In their last regular season game of the season as well, the Northwest boys basketball team got off to rough start defensively, giving up 47 first half points, as Elkhorn North rolled to a 72-36 win.

The Vikings trailed 21-8 to end the first quarter.

Class B boys subdistricts begin on Wednesday.

Elkhorn North 72, Northwest 36

Northwest; 8; 11; 9; 8-36

Elkhorn North; 21; 26; 11; 14

Islanders fall to Lynx in OT

Riley Plummer’s team-high 24 points weren’t quite enough for Grand Island Senior High as the Islanders lost to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 69-67 in overtime Friday night in their regular-season finale.

Mukadi Mukoma and Kazadi Mukoma added 10 points apiece for Grand Island (4-18), which led 54-42 after three quarters. Plummer had six 3-pointers for the Islanders, including four in the third quarter.

Mathok Mathok tallied a game-high 29 points for Abraham Lincoln (15-6), which outscored Grand Island 21-9 in the fourth quarter. Cole Arnold added 13 points and Etienne Higgins added 12 for the Lynx.

Council Bluffs AL (15-6); 14; 13; 15; 21; 6—69

Grand Island (4-18); 20; 12; 22; 9; 4—67

ABRAHAM LINCOLN—Cole Arnold 13, Etienne Higgins 12, Jayden Calabro 6, Creighton Bracker 9, Mathok Mathok 29.

GRAND ISLAND—Mukadi Mukoma 10, Riley Plummer 24, Kazadi Mukoma 10, Colton Marsh 8, Broxton Barrientos 6, Babur Choul 5, Reid Kelly 4.