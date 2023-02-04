Girls Wrestling

Grand Island finishes second in A-1, qualifying 10 to state

FREMONT – Grand Island Senior High was so close to a district title.

Top-ranked and defending state champion South Sioux edged the No. 3 Islanders 245-242 in the Class A, District 1 meet Saturday at Fremont.

The Islanders will take 10 wrestlers to the girls state tournament, which includes two district champions.

Jasmine Morales pinned Millard South’s Jenah Jacobson in 3:05 to win 110 pounds, while Ali Edwards stuck South Sioux City’s Jackie Zamora in 3:11 to take the 190-pound title.

Addisyn Gates (second, 105), Kutschaku (third, 125), Lluvia Fierro (second, 135), Maria Lindo-Morente (fourth, 140), Anyia Roberts (third, 145), Cladis Lucas-Escobar (third, 155), Meghan Hixon (fourth, 170) and Brythany Espino (second, 235) were the other state qualifiers.

Northwest sending three to state

BRIDGEPORT – The Northwest girls wrestling team will send three state qualifiers to the girls state wrestling tournament.

The Vikings had a district champion and two thirds during the Class A, District 4 meet in Bridgeport.

Miah Kenny led the Vikings by winning the 140-pound weight class by pinning Ainsworth’s Megan Jones in 1:03.

Emma Harb (145) and Chloe Mader (155) each finished third in their weight classes to earn state berths. Those efforts helped Northwest finish fifth with 74 points.

SWIMMING

Islander girls second, boys third at Elkhorn Invite

ELKHORN – The Grand Island Senior High swimming teams both finished in the top three at the Elkhorn Invite.

The Islander girls won two events to help them finish second with 295 points, while the boys captured one event to take third with 304 points.

The Islanders won both the 200 medley (1:52.10) and 400 freestyle relay (3:40.90). Lily Wilson, Kate Novinski, Gracie Wilson swam on both relays. Lilly Breenan swam on the 200 medley, while Ashley Nelson swam on the 400 freestyle relay.

Novinski set the school record in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.22.

On the boys side, Luke Novinski captured the 100 breaststroke in 58.97.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Crusaders grab win over Hershey

HERSHEY – Grand Island Central Catholic started strong and didn’t let up.

The Crusaders jumped out to a 31-12 halftime lead, en route to a 49-26 win over Hershey Saturday.

Bowdie Fox led the Crusaders with 14 points, while Ishmael Nadir chipped in 12 points.

Grand Island CC 49, Hershey 26

Grand Island CC; 16; 15; 14; 4-49

Hershey; 2; 10; 8; 6-49

GRAND ISLAND CC-Nadir 12, Liban 3, Alberts 3, Birch 9, Stegman 8, Fox 14.

HERSHEY-Schwager 5, Butterfield 4, Moorhead 6, Spearman 4, Hill 6, Woods 1.

Islander rally falls short in loss to Lincoln High.

LINCOLN – The Grand Island Senior High boys basketball team’s fourth-quarter rally fell short.

The Islanders trailed 53-39 after three but outscored Lincoln High 21-14 in the final period.

But it wasn’t enough as Grand Island fell 67-60.

Red Hornets fall to Fullerton

FULLERTON – The Heartland Lutheran boys basketball team fell to Fullerton 72-31 Saturday afternoon.

No other information was provided.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GICC holds on to defeat Hershey

HERSHEY – The Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team did just enough.

The Crusaders were outscored 26-19 in the second half, but held on to a 53-47 win over Hershey.

GICC built a 34-21 lead at the break, while hitting six 3-pointers in the first half. However, the Crusaders hit only three shots and were 21 of 42 at the free-throw for the game.

“We shot really well in the first half as we had six 3s,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “But in the second half, they just didn’t go in but we played good enough defense to help us hold on. But we had great balance throughout the game, which was good to see. That helped us.”

Avery O’Boyle led the Crusaders with 15 points, while Gracie Woods chipped in 13.

Grand Island CC 53, Hershey 47

Grand Island CC;18; 16; 4; 15–53

Hershey; 9; 12; 15; 11–47

GRAND ISLAND CC–Galletly 5, O’Boyle 15, Tibbetts 3, Maser 4, Moody 6, Gangwish 7, Woods 13.

HERSHEY–Steinbeck 12, Hall 16, McNeel 2, Vaughn 3, Beveridge 10, Brownawell 4.

Fullerton defeats Heartland Lutheran

FULLERTON – Fullerton posted a first-half shutout against Heartland Lutheran.

The Warriors built a 25-0 halftime lead, en route to a 47-9 win over the Red Hornets Saturday.

Teagan Gonsior led Fullerton with 19 points, while Julianna Maxfield added 18.

Brielle Saddler paced Heartland Lutheran with five points.

Fullerton 47, Heartland Lutheran 9

Heartland Lutheran; 0; 0; 7; 2–9

Fullerton; 17; 8; 15; 7–47

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN–Koch 2, Saddler 5, Essex 2.

FULLERTON–Horn 2, Gonsior 19, Ja. Maxfield 3, Ju. Maxfield 18, Pickrel 1, Dubas 3, E. Pickrel 1.

Lincoln High wins over Islanders

LINCOLN – The Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team fell to Lincoln High 78-17 Saturday.

The Islanders fell behind 18-2 at the end of the first quarter and never recovered. No other information was provided.