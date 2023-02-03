Boys basketball

Fast start helps Islanders defeat Columbus

COLUMBUS – A fast start helped the Grand Island Senior High boys basketball team against Columbus.

The Islanders jumped out to a 16-7 first-quarter lead as they defeated the Discoverers 56-48 win Friday.

Grand Island takes on Lincoln High in Lincoln Saturday.

Grand Island 56, Columbus 48

Grand Island 16 10 12 18–56

Columbus 7 12 7 22–48

GRAND ISLAND – No scoring available.

COLUMBUS – No scoring available.

Northwest gets victory over Schuyler

SCHUYLER – The Northwest boys basketball team posted a 62-28 win over Schuyler Friday.

No other information was provided.

Girls Basketball Northwest wins big over Schuyler

SCHUYLER – The Northwest girls basketball team defeated Schuyler 61-14 Friday.

Reagan McIntyre led the Vikings with 15 points, while Haylee Brandt added 10.

Islanders fall to Columbus

COLUMBUS – The Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team fell to Columbus 44-35.

After trailing 25-15 at the half, the Islanders outscored the Discoverers 6-3 in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 28-21. But Columbus used a 16-14 fourth quarter to pull away.

Hailey Kenkel led Grand Island with 16 points in the loss.

Columbus 44, Grand Island 35

Grand Island 5 10 6 14–35

Columbus 14 11 3 16–44

GRAND ISLAND-Kenkel 16, Ward 6, Khor 6, Gawrych 2, Kahnt 2, Wal 1, McCoy 2

COLUMBUS–Gaedeke 17, Goc 13, Gentile 3,. Garrelts 3, Janssen 4, Luebbe 3, Barnett 1.

Girls wrestlingGrand Island sitting in second in A-1 district

FREMONT – The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team is sitting in second place in the Class A, District 1 Meet.

The Islanders put 10 wrestlers into the semifinals as they trail South Sioux City 111-105 after day one in Fremont.

Addisyn Gates (105 pounds), Jasmine Morales (110), Briannah Kutschkau (125), Maria Lindo-Morente (140), Anyia Roberts (145), Cladis Lucas-Escobar (155), Meghan Hixon (170), Ali Edwards (190) and Brythany Espino (235) are the Grand Island semifinalists.

Sandra Gutierrez (100), Genesis Solis (115), Kim Gonzalez (120) and Jordan Williams (130) are all still alive in the consolation rounds.

Northwest puts three in A-4 semifinals

BRIDGEPORT – The Northwest girls wrestling team put three wrestlers into the Class A, District 4 semifinals Friday in Bridgeport.

Miah Kenny (140 pounds), Emma Harb (145) and Chloe Mader (155) earned semifinals berths. All three are one win away from qualifying the girls state wrestling tournament.

Ellie Smidt (130), Isabella Rivera (135) and Kaelin Millan (190) are all still alive in the consolation rounds.

That has Northwest sitting in seventh with 28 points. Norfolk leads the team race with 58 points.

Boys wrestlingIslanders wins Norris Invite

FIRTH – The Grand Island Senior High boys wrestling team claimed the Norris Invite Friday.

The Islanders had five champions to help take the meet with 208 points.

Alex Gates (113 pounds), Christian Cortez (132), Alex Dzingle (152), Hudson Oliver (182) and Justyce Hostetler (195) were the champions for the Islanders.

Riley Bishop (third, 106), Madden Kontos (second, 120), Kaden Harder (second, 126), Gavin Pedersen (fourth, 145) and Zachary Pittman (second, 285) were the other medalists.

Norris Invite

Team Standings

Grand Island 208, Elkhorn North 198.5, Norris 107.5, Nebraska City 81.5, Tri County 77, Mt. Michael 75, Omaha Gross 66.5, Lincoln Christian 64, Douglas County West 52, Conestoga 44, Omaha Concordia 19.5.

Championship results 106–Josh Sheard, OG, dec. James Ferguson, EN, 8-6; 113–Alex Gates, GI, med. Forf. Brandon Wilson, DCW; 120–Cole Spahr, TC, pinned Madden Kontos, GI, 3:13; 126–Drew Weddle, NC, dec. Kaden Harder, GI, 7-6; 132–Christian Cortez, GI, dec. Gabe Hartman, NC, 6-2; 138– Grey Jarzynka, EN, pinned Asa Wegrzyn, LC, 2:45; 145–Levi McGrew, LC, maj. dec. Johnny Radicia, EN, 14-2; 152–Alex Dzingle, GI, dec. Bayler Polston, NC, 3-1; 160–Cooper Bice, NOR, tech fall Trey McDougald, EN, 17-2; 170–Joao Croteau, NOR, maj. dec. Cooper Stokebrand, TC, 13-2; 182–Hudson Oliver, GI, pinned Benjamin Schoenbeck, NOR, 3:12; 195–Justyce Hostetler, GI, maj. dec. Eric Hall, NOR, 14-5; 220–Jadon Webster, EN, pinned John Balch, MMB, 1:23; 285–Zach Protaskey, EN, pinned Zachary Pittman, GI, 1:24.