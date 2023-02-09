GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest wins over Boone Central

Northwest picked up its eighth win of the season after defeating Boone Central 46-26 Thursday at Northwest High School.

Avyn Urbanski and Kobye Costilla each led the Vikings with 11 points.

Northwest will be back in action at Beatrice Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Vikings fall to Boone Central in OT

Boone Central used a late fourth quarter rally to defeat Northwest in overtime.

The Vikings led by as many as five late before the Cardinals came back to tie the game at 56-all.

Boone Central outscored Northwest 10-4 to win 66-60 in overtime.

Hunter Jensen led the Vikings with 15 points, while Brandon Bykerk added 14. Trevyn Keene added 11 in the loss.

Northwest will play at Beatrice Friday.