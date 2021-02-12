Grand Island defeat Omaha North in overtime

Grand Island Senior High seems to finally have this winning in overtime thing figured out.

After feeling snakebit in OT games for much of his coaching career with the Islanders, coach Jeremiah Slough saw his team come through and post its second extra-period win of the win by outlasting Omaha North 48-44 on Friday.

“I know we lost 12 in a row in overtime or something crazy,” Slough said. “We’ve won our last couple, which is nice. It never should have got to overtime. We didn’t do a good job the last couple minutes of the game of taking care of the basketball. We just kind of panicked.

“But thankfully we have an all-world player that bailed us out.”

That all-world player is Isaac Traudt, who forced overtime by hitting a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left after Omaha North (9-11) had held the Islanders scoreless for three minutes. That allowed the Vikings to go on a 9-0 run to take a 40-37 lead.

Tying the game wasn’t even the focus for Grand Island (11-9) at that point.

“We actually wanted to get (Traudt) to the rim and get a two,” Slough said. “We told him, ‘If you get stopped, you can step back and shoot your three. But we have a timeout and plenty of time, so let’s get you to the rim.’