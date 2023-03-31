With the wind behind its back, the Grand Island Senior High boys soccer team scored early on a goal by Johnny Perdroza to take a 1-0 lead over Class A, No. 9 Omaha Westside on Friday night at GISH’s Memorial Field.

It wasn’t until the 74th minute when the Warriors tied it up on a Cohen Rusin goal off of a set piece.

The two teams headed to extra time and from there, it was all Westside-specifically Jeremiah Hteh, who scored a hat trick in a span of seven minutes. And as the wind howled even more and snow started coming down, Grand Island was “exhausted” at that point Islander coach James Panowicz which led to their 4-1 loss.

“We lost about three bodies,” Panowicz said. “Anicet (Atikpohou) went out with a calf strain or cramp, and Christian Hernandez has a bad quad or hamstring. We went into a completely new formation tonight. Prior to the North Star game, there was a minimum standard I wanted to see from the first two games. The Skutt game was kind of a hard measuring stick after the stuff we changed from the Columbus game.

“We moved quite a few kids around, and I couldn’t be more proud of the kids. I think it showed out there that we can play with anybody. As we went into overtime, Westside had some momentum, and we were playing real defensive toward the last 10 or 15 minutes of the game. I think the momentum they had from the first goal bled into the overtime period. We were a foul or set piece away from winning that game 1-0. I really believe that.”

Westside coach Michael Dean agreed with Panowicz assessment and said getting the goal with about five minutes to go in regulation was the clear change of momentum.

“We just continued with the same theme and the same momentum we had going into overtime,” he said. “We didn’t change anything.”

Dean, however, gave the Islanders credit for playing tough defense throughout the match. GISH primarily played defense on their own half of the field for the last 15 minutes of regulation.

“Obviously, field conditions weren’t perfect today,” he said. “They’re very organized, and it’s tough to beat a team that nipped one early and they don’t have to go and score. They can focus a little more on defense. I do think they got a little tired. I saw guys cramping. But we just kept pushing forward, and we saw that we were getting opportunities. It was just were we going to get the end of one? It was a free kick, so Cohen (Rusin) had a great strike.

“They’re a great team. It’s not easy to come out here for Omaha teams to deal with them. I know they’re excited to play Omaha Metro teams. They’re much better in person than on paper.”

Panowicz said credit goes to their change in formation, which requires their centerfielders to drop back and help out more defensively.

“We’ve been allowing just way too much pressure coming up the middle the last couple of games,” he said. “We played as flawlessly defensively as we have all year. What I’m most excited about is that this new formation with the new personnel, we spent last night working on that in our gymnasium. …I think we just missed a little bit on our decisions, and we’ll point that out on film and get better.”

Westside ended up doubling GISH’s offensive production, with 17 shots compared to the Islanders eight and eight shots on goal compared to the Islanders four. The Warriors also doubled GISH in corner kicks, 4-2.

Grand Island’s (1-3) schedule doesn’t get any easier, as they take on No. 2 Lincoln Southwest on Monday in Lincoln.