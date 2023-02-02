Kearney got on a roll in its dual against Grand Island Senior High.

The Bearcats won six straight matches to build a 38-10 lead to defeat the Islanders 44-28 Thursday at Senior High.

Kearney won four matches by pin and another by a technical fall. Bearcat coach Ryan Bauer said a lot of things went right for Kearney during that run. One of them was putting themselves in good positions.

“We were able to finish those matches because of that,” Bearcat coach Ryan Bauer said. “The kids did a good job of taking advantage of those opportunities. We had a lot of guys step up.”

The dual also came down to bonus points, where Kearney had six pins, where the Islanders only had three. GISH coach Joey Morrison said not getting those pins ended up hurting them in the long run.

“There were a few spots where we had chances to put kids away, and we just didn’t do them,” he said. “We won some of those matches, but we didn’t get the pin points. We left some points on the board early on and had chances to finish some matches but didn’t get them done. You got to finish.”

The Islanders took an early 10-6 lead on Kearney. Alex Gates, rated No. 5 at 113 pounds, earned an 11-4 victory over Tavean Miller, while Madden Kontos posted a 6-0 win over Kaden Kowalek at 120 and freshman Kaden Harder earned a 12-2 major decision over Braxton Robinson at 126.

But Kearney gained momentum at 132 when Kaedun Goodman pinned No. 4 Cristian Cortez in 5:15. Bauer said that match was a win that was a momentum builder for the dual.

“That was a great win for Kaeden as Christian is highly ranked, very talented and a returning state medalist,” Bauer said. “That was a swing match that went in our favor because if they won that match, that might have swung momentum in their favor.”

Seth Philippi (138), Sam Nachtigal (No. 4 at 152) and Taj Wilson (170) all won matches by pin, while Perry Swarm (No. 6 at 145) earned a technical fall to help Kearney build the 38-10 lead.

The only match that went the distance during that span was when Grand Island’s Alex Dzingle, who is No. 6 at 152 but wrestled up at 160, fell to Ethan Kowalek 5-3 in overtime.

Grand Island finished the dual by winning three of the final four matches. At 182, Hudson Oliver pinned McKaden Smith in 1:15, while at 195, No. 4 Justyce Hostetler stuck Lane Kovarik in 1:18 and at 285, No. 4 Zach Pittman pinned Kayden Host in 1:32.

Morrison said he was a little disappointed in how the dual went but felt the Islanders did give good efforts in most of the matches.

“I thought we fought hard,” Morrison said. “Our big kids we expected to win, won, but I expect a lot of other kids to win. And it’s how you train, and they are finding out if you don’t train right, it shows. And it's a hard lesson to learn, and we just didn’t get it done tonight.

“But we have a young team with only two seniors and a few juniors. We’re taking some growing pains right now.”

The Islanders will compete at the Norris Invite to conclude the regular season.

Kearney 44, Grand Island 28

106–Jack Sponenburgh, KEA, pinned Riley Bishop, GI, 0:42; 113–Alex Gates, GI, dec. Tavean Miller, KEA, 11-4; 120–Madden Kontos, GI, dec. Kaden Kowalek, KEA, 6-0; 126–Kaden Harder, GI, maj. dec. Braxton Robinson, KEA, 12-2; 132–Kaedun Goodman, KEA, pinned Cristian Cortez, GI, 5:15; 138–Seth Philippi, KEA, pinned Ryker Booth, GI, 3:54; 145–Perry Swarm, KEA, tech. fall Gavin Pedersen, GI, 17-2; 152–Sam Nachtigal, KEA, pinned Carter Peterson, GI, 2:22; 160–Ethan Kowalek, KEA, dec. Alex Dzingle, GI, 5-3, SV-1; 170–Taj Wilson, KEA, pinned Andrew Pittman, GI, 5:31; 182–Hudson Oliver, GI, pinned McKaden Smith, KEA, 1:15; 195–Justyce Hostetler, GI, pinned Lane Kovarik, KEA, 1:18; 220–Trent Buescher, KEA, pinned Emanuel Cantero, GI, 3:22; 285–Zachary Pittman, GI, pinned Kayden Host, KEA, 1:32.