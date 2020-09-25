Grand Island falls to No. 1 Omaha Westside

“I’m proud of how our guys bought into the game plan and executed almost to perfection that first half. We hadn’t done that all season, so that was good to see tonight against a good, solid football team that just didn’t have their best night.”

Payton, a North Dakota State recruit, led the Warriors on an 8-play, 70-yard drive to open the game. He capped it off with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Avante Dickerson.

On Grand Island’s first play from scrimmage, the Islanders faked a reverse in the backfield before Jaden Jurgensmier fired a screen pass out to his left. Westside cornerback Jack Wimmer wasn’t fooled. He intercepted the ball and returned it to the Grand Island 8-yard line.

On third-and-goal, Payton went in from two yards out to give the Warriors a 14-0 lead just 3:21 into the game.

“Obviously the first drive is always great, but then they get the ball and get the chance to take that back right away,” Froendt said. “(The interception) takes the momentum and the air out of them right away. We were able to jump on them and execute that screen play pretty well and pick that ball. After that, it was pretty tough for them to get any momentum.”

The Islanders didn’t want to trail by that much that early against the top team in the state.