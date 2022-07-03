Grand Island Five Points Bank cruises past North Platte to finish 3-1 in home tournement

Five Points Bank had it going during the final game of its home tournament.

The Grand Island juniors finished with 14 hits, while pitcher Aldo Martinez pitched a complete game to help give them a 17-0 five-inning win over North Platte Sunday at Ryder Park.

The game was called in the fifth due to the mercy rule.

Martinez gave up only one hit and had seven strikeouts, including five straight to end the game, which pleased Five Points Bank coach Jake Redman.

“He hasn’t been on the mound a lot this year but he threw great today,” Redman said. “He threw his best stuff with his fastball and breaking balls with a couple of good changeups today. It was exciting to see him throw well for us.”

Meanwhile the offense could almost do no wrong against North Platte, who struggled on the field with five errors.

Five Points took control in the third inning where they scored eight runs on six hits and four North Platte errors to take a commanding 13-0 lead.

“We had some adjustments we had to make in the first couple of innings, but really though, we’ve been hitting the ball fine and today was no expection,” Redman said.

Dane Comer led the offense by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a double, wheil Camden Jensen was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two doubles. Jake Albers was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a triple.

Brooks Hubl and Ethan Foley each had two hits.

With the win, Grand Island finished 3-1 during its home tournament. Redman said that was pleasing, especially since he wanted to give a few players opportunities to pitch and give their top three pithcers — Hubl, Ethan Coslor and Jensen — a chance to rest their arms.

“It was a great weekend for us to go 3-1,” Redman said. “We gave a lot of kids opportunities to throw on the mound and I thought we did a great job. I feel really good with what we did this weekend.”

Redman honored before contest

Members of the Five Points Bank baseball team honored Redman before the start of the contest.

Redman is coaching in his final season as he is taking a teaching position in Kearney this upcoming fall.

Redman has been part of the Grand Island Senior High and legion baseball programs since 2018.

All of the players were wearing Jake Redman t-shirts before and after the game.

The PA announcer said that the wins pale in comparsion to the life lessons, character, mentorship, caoching and teaching he has provided over the years.

Redman said he was surprised with the events but was apprecitive.

“That was very nice,” Redman said. “Some of the former players and a few members came out here today. This is very emotional and I’m thankful for what the players and parents did. It’s been a good day.”

Five Points Bank will play at Lexington on Tuesday, then will host Columbus in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday at Ryder Park.

