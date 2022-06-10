Grand Island Five Points Bank falls to Lincoln East in late innings in home tournament

In their last couple of games, Grand Island’s Five Points Bank has struggled at the plate.

Friday’s game at Ryder Park wasn’t any different.

On opening day of the Five Points home tournament, Lincoln East grabbed its second victory and won 5-2 over Five Points.

Tied at 2-all at the top of the seventh inning, East pulled away on a Teague Martin RBI single to right field that was perfectly placed and a nearly identical Quinten Kreikemeier RBI single to left field.

A Braden Leach RBI flyout to center field gave East its third run of the inning, and Grand Island was unable to put any runs over the plate when it was their turn to bat on the other side.

“The last couple of nights, we’ve just had a tough time coming up in the right spots at the plate and getting things done, and that’s to their credit in the seventh,” Grand Island coach Jake Redman said. “They got some runners on and started to take the ball the other way and brought some runners in. That’s something that the past couple of nights, we’ve failed to do and when you don’t move runners when they’re in scoring position, it’s going to come back to bite you.

“I thought for the most part, we pitched pretty competitively and played decent defense. It’s just right now, the last 48 hours haven’t been our time at the plate. We’ve got to come back tomorrow and see if we can hit the ball a little bit better.”

Grand Island (7-6-1) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning on a Jack Steenson line drive RBI double to Hudson Grau.

Lincoln East (2-6-1) answered back in the top of the fourth inning on back-to-back RBI hit by pitches by Connor Hartsell and Jack Duval to take a 2-1 lead.

Grand Island answered back in the bottom of the fifth on a Eli Foley RBI groundout to Landon McGill, and tied the game at 2-all.

Despite the outcome, Grand Island’s starting pitcher Owen Payne had a really solid outing, allowing three hits and striking out six batters in four innings.

“He’s a freshman for us, and he’s coming off of a complete game shutout last weekend, and he’s pitching really well,” Redman said. “We ran into a little trouble in the fourth. Probably a couple of plays we could have made. We’re hanging our heads a little bit because we plunked a couple of batters, but he’s going to continue to get better with the maturity of being on the mound and being in those situations.”

Camden Jensen led Grand Island by going 1-for-2 at the plate, scored one run and drew a walk. Lincoln East’s Ryan Schmer picked up the win.

Grand Island is back in action early tomorrow morning against Bennington at 11 a.m. They will also play Beatrice in the nightcap game scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Redman said he’s looking for a response from his guys.

“Are we going to hang our heads and come back tomorrow with the same attitude we had today or are we going to go home, get some rest and show up to the ball field ready to go tomorrow?” Redman said. “We’ll get here early, get back in the cage, see if we can figure some things out and hopefully hit the ball a little better tomorrow.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.