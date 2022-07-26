Grand Island Five Points Bank picks up another elimination game at state baseball

KEARNEY — Grand Island Five Points Bank held a 4-2 lead against Creighton Prep entering the sixth inning and the eventual winner was still very much in question.

Five Points had the answer, scoring seven runs on three hits and eight walks in the top of the sixth.

A three-up, three-down inning on the other side by Five Points pitcher Aldo Martinez and his defense and Five Points won 11-2 over Creighton Prep in the Class A American Legion Baseball state tournament in Kearney on Monday night at Memorial Field.

“Early in the game, their pitcher did a good job and our pitcher Dyllan Hinrichs did a good job,” Five Points Banks coach Jake Redman said. “I thought we had some good timely hits. (Ethan) Foley starts the game off with a double and gives us a nice jolt. We scored a run and scratched another in the third. They had to go to the bullpen and struggled throwing some strikes, and we took advantage of it.”

Hinrichs had four strikeouts and five walks in his five innings of work. Fifty-four of his 98 pitches thrown were strikes. He gave credit to his defense for limiting Creighton Prep to four hits.

“Just put the ball in the zone and let them hit it and let the defense work,” Hinrichs said.

Besides the seven runs in the sixth, the Grand Island juniors scored a run in the first when Ethan Foley came home on a passed ball, a run in the fourth when Cedric Sullivan came home on a Creighton Prep error and two runs in the fifth when Jack Steenson scored on a passed ball and Barrett Obermiller scored on an error.

Hinrichs said the key to getting them this far in the state tournament has been their resiliency.

“Just stick together and keep each other up and keep fighting until the end,” Hinrichs said.

Redman also gave credit to his team’s ability to not get rattled, specifically pointing out how they have played since giving up 13 runs in one inning to Millard South in an opening round of the state tournament.

“The first day, we played Millard South and had probably the most uncharacteristic or worst inning we played all year,” Redman said. “I’m really happy these guys responded. Cam Jensen came out yesterday, and he’s been our guy all year. We’ve been pitching well, running the bases, putting together some timely hits and playing some good defense. We’re feeling pretty good right here.”

Obermiller led Five Points at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a double. Grand Island will play Kearney, while Millard South will take on Millard North. This is to avoid repeating opponents in the tournament.

Redman said the rivalries between the teams should make for some exciting games.

“Fun day at the state tournament tomorrow,” Redman said.