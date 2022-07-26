Grand Island Five Points Bank pulls away in the third inning to defeat Kearney at state tournament

KEARNEY — Same setting, same outcome.

That was the case for Grand Island Five Points Bank.

The Grand Island juniors won 6-2 over Kearney in the Class A American Legion Baseball state tournament in Kearney on Tuesday afternoon at Memorial Field.

Five Points was tied at 2-all with Kearney through the first two innings. However, in the bottom of the third inning, they took advantage of some errant pitches by Kearney’s Landan Greeno. Five Points scored four runs in the inning on two RBI hit by pitches, a Ryan Coslor RBI single and Trenton Evans scoring on a wild pitch.

“Tight game early and again, we took advantage of some walks and guys not finding the zone,” Five Points Bank coach Jake Redman said. “A couple of timely hits to break it open and at this point in time, we’ll take any win we can get.”

After allowing two runs in the second inning, Five Points pitcher Brooks Hubl settled down. He said he was able to regain his composure thanks to a belief in his defense.

“I trusted the defense would make some plays and kept throwing strikes,” Hubl said. “Came through with a couple of good plays.”

One of those good plays was in the top of the fourth inning. Kearney’s Rhett Mundorf hit a ground ball to Cedric Sullivan, Five Points’ third baseman. Sullivan reached back to step off the bag to retire the runner and rifled a pass to first base, throwing out Mundorf.

Hubl is going to be a sophomore this fall at Grand Island Central Catholic but played beyond his years on Tuesday. Redman says their defense, which gave up two runs on five hits, starts with him.

“For a freshman to come in and pitch the innings that he has, I’m really proud of him,” Redman said. “He’s going to be a good player and pitcher in this program for the next three years. Our motto is always to get strike one and trust your defense, and he did that well tonight.”

Hubl finished his outing with four strikeouts and five walks in six innings of work. Fifty-six of his 98 pitches were strikes. Jack Steenson led Five Points at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double.

Five Points plays Millard North, who defeated Millard South 4-2, at 4 p.m. for the right to play in the championship game later on.

The winner will play Millard South, who was already guaranteed a spot in the final before Tuesday’s game as they were the last team to be undefeated in the tournament.

Either way, Redman said he is pleased with where they are.

“Any time you’re playing on the last day of the state tournament, you feel pretty good,” Redman said. “We feel good about where we are pitching wise. It’s just about getting good at-bats and trying to score some runs.”

The confidence is there for Five Points as they look to cap off a great run through the state tournament.

“We believe we can win,” Hubl said.