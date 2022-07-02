Grand Island Five Points Bank splits during second day of home tourney

The final game of the second day of the Five Points Bank home tournament may not have been pretty, but coach Jake Redman will gladly take the end result.

In a game that featured 18 total walks and four errors, the Grand Island juniors found a way to get a win.

After Lincoln North Star rallied with four runs to tie the game at 9-all, Barrett Obermiller had the game-winning hit to help Five Points take a 10-9 five-inning win Saturday at Ryder Park.

The game was called in the fifth due to the two-hour time limit.

It helped Grand Island earn a split during Saturday’s action and have a 2-1 during the tournament. Five Points Bank fell 10-5 to Omaha Creighton Prep earlier in the day. That game was also called in the fifth because of the two-hour time limit.

“This last game wasn’t our best game by any means but we took advantage of some opportunities near the end there,” Redman said.

The game also had both teams go through the order in the second inning.

North Star went through the order in the top in taking a 5-0 lead on only two hits and reached base on five walks.

Toby Lammers hit a two-RBI double to get the scoring started, then a Sam Schaefer RBI single made it 3-0. The other two runs were scored on a bases loaded walk and a Kaden Klein flyout.

That didn’t bother Five Points Bank in the bottom of the inning. Zach Mader hit a three-RBI triple to cut the deficit to 5-3.

After Mader scored on a wild pitch, Jack Steenson hit a two-RBI double in taking a 6-5 lead. Grand Island would go on to score three more runs for a 9-5 lead.

“I told the kids that it’s going to take more than five runs to beat us,” Redman said. “The kids just responded very well after that.”

However, North Star tied the game in the fourth with the four runs on two hits to tie the game. Austin McKillip, who was on third base, tied the game on a passed ball.

North Star got runners on second and third with one out in the fifth. But relief pitcher Ryan Coslor struck out Evan James and made McKillip fly out to center to end the threat.

In the bottom of the inning, Coslor reached base on a Jace Coleman error at center field. After Coslor reaching third base on a ground out, Obermiller brought him home with the game-winning RBI single.

Redman credited Coslor for setting up Five Points’ finish in the bottom of the inning.

“I’m proud of Ryan. He really came through when we needed him to. He comes in and puts up a zero in the top of the fifth,” Redman said. “Plus he was running hard all the way through even before the error happened, which was why he got on second base.”

Steenson led the offense by going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a double, while Obermiller was 2-for-4 with a RBI.

In the earlier game, Creighton Prep scored six runs on five hits for a 9-2 lead in the fourth inning to take control.

Grand Island did come back in the bottom of the inning when Jacob Albers hit a three-RBI double to cut the deficit to 9-5.

But Creighton Prep added a run in the top of the fifth to complete the scoring.

Five Points could only muster five hits in the loss.

“That was a good Prep team we saw,” Redman said. “They hit the ball very well. We made some mistakes that came back to bite us.”

Grand Island wraps up its home tournament against North Platte at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

