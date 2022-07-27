Grand Island Five Points finishes as runner-up in state tournament

By Cody Frederick

KEARNEY—The last two games of the Juniors state tournament in Kearney, Grand Island Five Points Bank benefited from pitchers missing the strike zone.

On Wednesday night, the roles switched.

Five Points and Millard South were tied at 5-all in the bottom of the sixth inning when Millard South scored six runs on just two hits. Four of their batters were walked and one was hit by a pitch.

And after already rallying in the fifth, Five Points didn’t have anything left to crawl back into it in the seventh but an Albers RBI single. Millard South won 11-6 in the Nebraska American Legion Class A Junior tournament at Memorial Field.

“We put too many guys on tonight,” Five Points coach Jake Redman said. “If you look at the scoreboard, we out hit them. They came up with a bunch of really clutch hits once those guys were on, and that’s the story of the game.”

For Millard South, the win put a cherry on top of a special year for their baseball program. It was the first time they’ve won the juniors title in 12 seasons.

“We preach to our guys all the time,” Millard South coach Brian Sulzman said. “This is what we do it for. During that game, our seniors won the senior one, our freshmen won the freshmen, we’re watching that thing and like ‘alright boys. It’s our turn. We’ve got to do it.’ That was our motivation there toward the end.”

Five Points trailed 5-2 in the top of the fifth inning and two outs were already on the board when Ethan Foley crushed a ball to left-center, driving home three runs on the double. This was after three straight scoreless innings for the Grand Island juniors.

“I was kind of surprised they kept that kid in, and I’m yelling over at Brooks Hubl to courtesy run because he’s going to get one, and he did,” Redman said. “That’s what those guys have done all year. They’ve fought through the last out.”

The other runs scored by Grand Island were on a Barret Obermiller-Snyder two-RBI single in the top of the first to give Five Points an early 2-0 lead. Both the first and second innings ended with three Grand Island runners left on base which cost them in the end.

Starting pitcher Cedric Sullivan pitched two strikeouts and one walk in his outing. Thirty-seven of his 64 pitches were strikes. Ethan Foley led Five Points at the plate, going 4-for-5 with the three-RBI double.

Five Points had to play Millard North earlier in the afternoon for the right to play Millard South in the championship game. They rolled to a 13-1 five-inning victory. The game was called due to the mercy rule.

“I just think we were ready to play,” Redman said. “We got the win last night against Kearney, and we were in the group chat last night, and these guys knew we could come here and win today if we played our best game. We really showed that in game one and in phases in game two. We just didn’t get it all the way done.”

Five Points held a 2-1 lead to start the bottom of the second and then went on a 10-0 run to blow the game open.

Jacob Albers, Jack Steenson and Sullivan all went 2-for-3 at the plate, with Steenon and Sullivan each hitting a double and a triple. Zach Mader picked up the win, throwing two strikeouts and one walk in three innings.

For Redman, this year’s season was special as it was his last one in Grand Island. Redman, who will be moving to Kearney, said his players made it a year to remember, and that he’ll be paying attention from afar.

“Ending with this group is something I’m going to remember forever,” Redman said. “They’re a really good group of kids, and they worked our tails off for us all summer. They’re all going to be bright spots in Grand Island’s future. I’m really excited for that. Them knowing I was leaving and sticking with me all the way through, couldn’t ask for a better group.”