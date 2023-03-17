Wiegert, Urbanski lead NW teams at UNK Indoor Invite

KEARNEY – Chase Wiegert and Avyn Urbanski led the Northwest track and field teams at the UNK Indoor Invite Friday.

Wiegert led the Viking boys with three wins. He took the long jump (21-11) and 400 (52.35) and joined Lincoln Flagle, Teagan Lemkau and Alex Portillo on the winning 1,600 relay (3:42.65). Kian Botts added a win in the 1,600 (4:59.48).

Urbanski paced the girls by winning the 55 (7.38) and the 200 (27.41). Aizlynn Krafka added a victory for the Vikings in the 55 hurdles (8.58).

No team scoring was kept.

GICC girls take third at Doane

CRETE – Despite finishing with no champions, the Grand Island Central Catholic girls track and field team finished third at the Doane Indoor Invite Friday.

The Crusaders had four second-place finishers to help them score 55 points.

Avery O’Boyle led the way with a pair of second-place finishes in both the 1,600 (6:00.27) and 3,200 (12:55.18). Maddie Schneider finished second in the shot put (36-6) and freshman Laura Blake came in second in the high jump (5-2).

The GICC boys had four second-place finishers to help them take fifth with 44 points. Ishmael Nadir led the way with two seconds in the high jump (5-10) and 200 (24.32). Ben Alberts took second in the pole vault (12-6), while Thomas Birch was second in the 800 (2:18.18).

Also, Grace Johnson set a school record in the 60 hurdles at 10.27.

HL’s Nyanok wins long jump at Concoridia

SEWARD – Kiki Nyanok came away victorious in her first meet of the season.

The Heartland Lutheran senior won the girls long jump with a 16-8 3/4 at the Prairie Division of the Concordia Indoor Invite Friday.

That allowed the Red Hornets to finish with 10 points.