Grand Island frustrated by Kearney in loss

Hibberd came up with big save after big save, and the Islanders lost for only the second time in their past eight matches.

“It was guts and grit and determination,” Steinbrook said. “Tactically, our kids know what we want to do defensively. It’s just identifying when they brought (defender Jalen) Jensen up from the back where their big target was and knowing where Javier was with the ball. Collectively, our kids defend as a unit well.”

Jeremy Jensen said Kearney played with 10 behind the ball after taking the lead, so the Islanders went from keeping three in the back to two. But even that couldn’t pay off.

He feels the team is close to turning the corner, but whether it can do so within the little amount of time left in the season is the huge question.

“We’ve got a couple games left then we’re going to have a difficult road through our district,” Jeremy Jensen said. “Looking where we’re at, we’re going to have to go through one of the big four to get to state so that’s definitely going to be an uphill battle for us.

“We’re close, but we’re running out of time. We’ve got to be one of the best five-loss teams around, but the frustration is when we have opportunities to put the ball in the net we don’t.”