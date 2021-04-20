Grand Island frustrated by Kearney in loss

The latest installment of the Grand Island Senior High vs. Kearney boys soccer rivalry could be boiled down to one different word by each head coach.
For Bearcats coach Scott Steinbrook, that word was “guts.”
For the Islanders’ Jeremy Jensen, it was “frustration.”
Kearney used a go-ahead goal from Ashton Calcaterra at 45:41 and then rode a huge performance from senior goalkeeper Conner Hibberd to withstand a barrage of Islander scoring chances to secure a 2-1 win Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
“We feel comfortable playing with a lead in the second half as well as our defense has played this year,” Steinbrook said. “We kind of bunkered in the last 10 or 15 minutes.”
Grand Island (6-5) has lost by one goal in every defeat this season. In several of those, it held a healthy advantage in shots but just couldn’t finish.
That was the case again against the Bearcats (8-4).
“The second half was just frustrating,” Jensen said. “One of the things that starts happening is our forwards start drawing back hunting for the ball and play the ball to our wingbacks. Then there’s nobody in the 6 (-yard box) to serve the ball to.”
He said it is tough to play from behind against Kearney’s defense. The Bearcats showed why after Calcaterra’s shot from just outside the 18-yard box was perfectly placed into the bottom left corner past the outstretched fingers of diving goalkeeper Danny Rendon.
Hibberd came up with big save after big save, and the Islanders lost for only the second time in their past eight matches.
“It was guts and grit and determination,” Steinbrook said. “Tactically, our kids know what we want to do defensively. It’s just identifying when they brought (defender Jalen) Jensen up from the back where their big target was and knowing where Javier was with the ball. Collectively, our kids defend as a unit well.”
Jeremy Jensen said Kearney played with 10 behind the ball after taking the lead, so the Islanders went from keeping three in the back to two. But even that couldn’t pay off.
He feels the team is close to turning the corner, but whether it can do so within the little amount of time left in the season is the huge question.
“We’ve got a couple games left then we’re going to have a difficult road through our district,” Jeremy Jensen said. “Looking where we’re at, we’re going to have to go through one of the big four to get to state so that’s definitely going to be an uphill battle for us.
“We’re close, but we’re running out of time. We’ve got to be one of the best five-loss teams around, but the frustration is when we have opportunities to put the ball in the net we don’t.”
The Islanders struck first at 25:43 when Diego Salas’ pass set up Javier Baide for a straight-on goal from 9 yards out.
Kearney was able to keep Baide from converting again.
“It’s obvious Grand Island has a ton of weapons,” Steinbrook said. “Trying to defend Javier Baide is a nightmare. The kid is so talented, every time he had the ball on his left foot I was afraid he was going to crack one and go upper 90. But we survived. It was some nervy moments at the end, but our kids battled.”
The Bearcats (8-4) answered at 33:19. Freshman defender Eli Randolph fired a 32-yarder that barely snuck over the head of Rendon.
“I felt like the first 40 minutes especially we were in complete control,” Jeremy Jensen said. “It just felt like everything was coming easy for us in terms of possession. They weren’t really doing anything to create that seemed like it was going to give us fits.
“They score really against the run of play. The kid hit a nice shot. We had an errant clearance that came back across. I think the ball got square. The kid hit the ball – the left back from 30 out. That’s disappointing, but we came in at halftime pretty confident and comfortable with how the game was going.”
Steinbrook said that in addition to Hibberd’s standout performance, timely scoring opportunities played a big role in claiming the win.
“Grand Island obviously had more scoring opportunities than we did, but we got a nice shot from our freshman Eli Randolph off the deflection off the corner kick,” he said. “Then to get one early in the second half kind of set the stage.”
Both teams looked to keep late-season momentum going. Only Kearney was able to do so.
“It’s huge for us,” Steinbrook said. “If you look at this game on paper two weeks ago, other than it being a rivalry it probably didn’t have much statewide or seeding emphasis. But with Grand Island winning (six of its last seven) and us winning our last four, we’re both rapid climbers in the NSAA wild-card standings.”
GIRLS
Kearney 8, Grand Island 0
Kearney received goals from six players and didn’t allow a shot on goal to shut out Grand Island Senior High at a windy and sometimes snowy Memorial Stadium Tuesday.
The Bearcats (8-4) failed to convert on some good scoring chances through the first portion of the first half. But that changed around the 20-minute mark.
Aubrey Vancura put away a 26-yard free kick at 19:37 and Madison Province won the race to a free ball in the box to make it 2-0 just 51 seconds later.
Kierstynn Garner battled through a pair of defenders into the box and fired to give the Bearcats a 3-0 lead at 24:28.
Kennidy Garner scored twice in the second half. Vancura recorded her second goal, and Harley Straka and Meghan Hart also found the back of the net.